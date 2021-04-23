Pioneers of Lifestyle Management, EstateSpace to Release New and Improved Personalized Features to their Legacy Tech App

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EstateSpace, the world's first legacy tech application, believes family offices should have access to modern technologies to manage all of their assets, providers and services. Our focus helps reduce risk and protect wealth succession. Next quarter they are releasing many new features to make their platform even more revolutionary. These new features, outlined below, are designed to make the app even more accessible than before:

Our platform simplifies complex operations, modernizes the flow of communication and standardizes information for consistent results. Wherever life takes you, EstateSpace is there with the one solution and everyday power to connect the facets of your life.

"Search" feature allows our clients to search across all their data with type ahead filtering in order to find things quickly and get to where they need to go within a feature or across the entire platform.

"Task's progress and performance tracking" feature is an advanced operational and task management system to manage the performance of your team.

"User, Roles, and Permissions" feature provides the ability to manage users and permissions to best protect their interests. Our Role Bases Access Control will allow clients to administer permissions quickly and easily.

"Messages, Alerts, and Notifications" feature streamlines communication, capturing institutional memory otherwise lost. Real-time notifications are deep-linked to keep them focused on what is most important and reduce administrative tasks with automated alerting.

"Form validation" is a new feature that provides users with inline help and error messages to ensure the information standards across the platform.

These new features are slated for release in Q2 2021 on the EstateSpace platform and will be available on both web and mobile apps.

See details below for more information about EstateSpace and their founders.

Website: https://estatespace.com/

Company Blog: https://estatespace.com/blog/

Company Twitter: https://twitter.com/estate_space

Company Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/estateemanagmentmadesimple/

Company Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EstateSpace-481428392632387/

JONATHAN B FISHBECK

FOUNDER & CEO

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fishbeck/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JB_Fishbeck

JASON SHELBY

VP, SALES & MARKETING

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jayshelby/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JShelby

866-533-5133

[email protected]

SOURCE EstateSpace

Related Links

https://estatespace.com/

