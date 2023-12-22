Pioneers of PEMF Technology Launch RollnRest's Customizable Build-A-Dog-Bed System

RollnRest

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move to make PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) technology affordable, Petspemf has pioneered home-use devices for pets, making this non-invasive and safe alternative accessible to all.

The introduction of Petspemf Pad garnered attention as several pet owners shared testimonials about its efficacy in managing joint issues and arthritis. This revelation prompted a deeper investigation into the world of pet accessories, revealing a surprising neglect in the design and functionality of conventional dog beds, where they spend more than half of their life.

After meticulous research and years of development, RollnRest is happy to unveil an entirely new approach to dog beds — the RollnRest Customizable Build-A-Dog-Bed System.

With both the dog and the owner in mind, RollnRest beds are:

Healthy: With options of Orthopedic, Anti-Odor, or Thermoregulating Inner Foam padding to assist sick or senior dogs

3-Layer-Comfort: Made out of high-density premium memory foam, lined in a waterproof layer, and an outer cover resistant to wear and tear.

Based on Research: The only rollable dog beds with orthopedic and cooling properties for specific pet needs

Travel Friendly: Rollable, portable, and extremely lightweight

In 3 Sizes: Choose Small, Medium, or Large

Mix & Match: 20+ Designer Covers to choose from to blend in with your interior.

1 Bed For Life: Outer and inner elements are all replaceable. Instead of purchasing a new bed, order inner foam and outer cover. Plus, you get a 1-year warranty.

"Pets can't tell us how they feel, but they can show us," says Marko Kadunc, CEO at RollnRest. "The love for pets goes beyond walks and cuddles. A well-made dog bed is crucial to how they will essentially age, especially as orthopedic problems in dogs can worsen with it. Dogs can sleep or rest over 50% of the day. Let's take care of our pups the same way we would appreciate someone else doing it for us."

Investing in a quality dog bed is not just about aesthetics; it's a proactive measure to enhance a pet's overall well-being. RollnRest invites pet owners to consider the importance of a dog bed that aligns with their dog's unique needs and preferences.

