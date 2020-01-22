Pioneers Will Converge at a Historic Event in Spain to Expand and Monetize Big Visions That Reinvent Humanity

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PIONEERS LIVE will host leaders and aspiring pioneers from all around the world who want to monetize their big vision by adding 5- to multiple 6-figures to their revenue streams, step up as the leaders that reinvent their industry and ultimately humanity instead of complying with the status quo.

PIONEERS LIVE (https://theartoftheevolutionaryentrepreneur.com/pioneers-live) was created by Best-Selling Author, CEO of three Companies and Mentor, Tabita Dietrich. It will take place from February 21-23 in Barcelona, Spain.

Pioneers advance the world through their adventurous spirit of discovery and the willingness to pursue grand ideas that appear crazy to others. Companies like Apple, SpaceX and Amazon are but a few of these game changers.

In order to be leaders at the forefront of rapid global change, entrepreneurs and business owners must expand their vision in order to access the resources, experience, and gifts to make a massive difference in the world and to execute on their mission. Monetization and impact will be slow if they keep their visions small by trying to fit nicely into a specific niche as an expert.

PIONEERS LIVE calls forth all Leaders, Visionaries, Artists, and Pioneers who are ready to bring the reinventions, projects, and Works of Art into the World that will change the landscape of possibilities for the human race.

Pioneers didn't come here to get in line with what everybody has agreed on and to measure success solely based on numbers. They are here to add multiple 5- to 6-figures to their revenue streams by monetizing their big Vision, create Works of Art that reinvent industries and ultimately Humanity, and to impact Millions of people to truly make a difference and be successful. The PIONEERS LIVE Event was designed to precisely support this evolutionary upgrade.

For more information, visit https://theartoftheevolutionaryentrepreneur.com or send an email at 232821@email4pr.com.

About the Art of the Evolutionary Entrepreneur

The Art of The Evolutionary Entrepreneur is where Pioneers monetize their Big Vision from $ 0 to 9-figures in six years to reinvent Humanity. Its Founder Tabita Dietrich leads three companies with a team of 20+ people and supports clients on four continents and in two different languages. She rebuilt her life and business at the age of 25 after being innocently incarcerated in a 3rd world country. She published her Best-Selling Book at the age of 26 in German that reached all the major national television and radio shows. Her evolutionary methodology, the Ascended Wealth Mastery™ takes every person and company from Self-Mastery, to Alchemy to Mastering the Art of Business to be a conscious Pioneer at the forefront to reinvent Humanity.

