pip & grow Launches All-New "Mindful Method for Sleep" Program for Babies

DAVIDSON, N.C., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known by parents around the world for its safe, simple, and sustainable baby boxes, pip & grow today announced the next phase of its mission to provide families with safe, restful sleep with the release of its Mindful Method for Sleep program. Created by infant sleep, infant health, and health communication experts, pip & grow's two data-driven courses are backed by science and use mindfulness to calm parents and caregivers, which in turn, reduces baby's stress and improves sleep.

Stellar Sleep Solutions from pip & grow

"Babies are wired to wake up every couple of hours when they're born, but there are things that parents can do to encourage baby to sleep in longer stretches," said Amber Kroeker, MPH, Infant Safety Expert, and Co-Founder, pip & grow. "One of the most important things for parents is to remain calm and be mindful that baby can sense your anxiety and stress. As tough as it is, especially when you're exhausted, parents must create a consistent, calm environment for baby if they hope to improve sleep for the whole family."

Hosted by Liz Harden, MPH, pip & grow's Mindful Method for Sleep program consists of two courses, Stellar Sleep 101 and Stellar Sleep 102. The first course sets your infant up for sleep success, providing valuable data-driven, educational insights for parents and caregivers. The second course provides parents with two options to mindfully teach your child to sleep independently based on yours and your baby's unique needs.

"We are thrilled to introduce pip & grow fans and tired parents alike to our newest offering, the Mindful Method for Sleep," said Kate Compton Barr, Co-Founder and CEO, pip & grow. "As parents ourselves, we know how challenging it can be to make any meaningful changes when you're sleep-deprived and questioning your abilities as a parent. We created this course to provide parents with simple solutions that can help calm their anxieties, pay attention to their own nervous systems, and create those pro-sleep vibes in their babies."

The Mindful Method for Sleep retails for $87 per course or $150 for the duo and is available direct-to-consumer through the company's website at www.pipandgrow.com/sleep-courses . Providers, such as doulas, lactation consultants, nannies, etc., community organizations, including hospitals and non-profits, and corporations/HR departments can also purchase the courses for customers, patients, and employees by emailing pip & grow directly at [email protected] .

About pip & grow:

pip & grow launched in September 2016 with its Smitten Baby Box, a sustainable, easy-to-use option for safe sleep. The Smitten Baby Box is trusted by parents nationwide, and the company has experienced unparalleled success working with community organizations, including hospitals and non-profits, to provide their baby boxes to families in need. In March 2021, the company unveiled its Mindful Method for Sleep program consisting of two data-driven courses that emphasize mindfulness to lower stress and improve sleep for the whole family. pip & grow is led by CEO, Kate Compton Barr, a Forbes Next 1000 entrepreneur. For more information, please visit www.pipandgrow.com or follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest , and LinkedIn .

