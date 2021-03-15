Pip & Lola's announces their Indiegogo Campaign and upcoming second location.

HOMESTEAD, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- April 21, 2021 will mark a milestone for Pip & Lola's Everything Homemade as they have a grand opening for their second location in The Mall at Robinson. With a new store opening soon and the prospect of another new location in the fall of 2021, Pip & Lola's is taking on its first venture with an Indiegogo campaign.

"We are in need of much larger soap-making equipment to make this happen." Samantha Story-Camp, owner of Pip & Lola's said.

Pip & Lola's has launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for larger industrial soapmaking equipment as they open a second location in Mall at Robinson and expand their Buy Two Donate One program to more domestic violence shelters and charities. Samantha and Bruce Story-Camp standing in their Homestead PA Pip & Lola's location.

Pip & Lola's makes soap - over 250 varieties of bar soap. They make lotions, lip balms, candles, t-shirts, gift packs, and more but SOAP is their true calling. They also donate a lot of soap through their Buy Two Donate One program which benefit domestic violence shelters and charities. They have donated over 5,000 bars in the last year alone. All of this is done in their storefront at 134 East 8th Avenue in Homestead, PA. Up to now, Story-Camp has used roasters and crock pots and basic kitchen utensils to create the many soaps, which works in small batches. This gets increasingly more difficult as they prepare to open location #2.

Location #2 opens April 21 at the Mall at Robinson. It's a 540 sq ft storefront smack in the middle of the mall. Story-Camp is excited about the second location but realizes that can quickly escalate her manufacturing needs. As the business expands, so must the soapmaking. The goal of Indiegogo campaign is to purchase the necessary industrial soapmaking items such as a 20-gallon stainless steel lye tank, oil melters, immersion blenders, and commercial soap cutters.

The campaign will run online through April 14 and has many fun and unique perks. They include limited edition t-shirts and mugs, an International Box of Curses, tote bags, original acrylic paintings done by Story-Camp, and of course, soap. Less than 48 hours after "soft launching" the campaign, they had already raised over $5,000.

"Our regular, normal person goal is $10,000." Story-Camp says. "Our big, fat audacious goal is $30,000. Just imagine what we could accomplish with that. I could get that steam kettle and make 150 lbs at a time with that."

With that, Story-Camp goes back to fluttering around the Homestead shop, gathering supplies as she prepares to make another hundred pounds of soap. There is a second location coming and she needs to fill it with soapy goodness.

More information on Pip & Lola's and the perks available are at https://igg.me/at/pipandlola-expansion/x/18352411#/ or www.pipandlola.com.

The Indiegogo Campaign Launch video can be found at https://youtu.be/1Edy-pAUm1A

Samantha Story-Camp

Pip & Lola's Everything Homemade

412.205.3597

[email protected]

or Yvonne Hudson

412.512.0589

[email protected]

SOURCE Pip & Lola's Everything Homemade

https://www.pipandlola.com/

