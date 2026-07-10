PIP Annual Convention Recognizes Top-Performing Franchises Across the Nation

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PIP, a leading marketing, signs and print services provider, honored top-performing franchisees at its annual PIP Convention and Vendor Show, held recently in San Diego.

The PIP Franchisee of the Year Award – the franchise network's most prestigious award – was presented to Joe and Geeta Moore, and Amanda Malinowski of PIP in Tampa, Florida. The award is given to a franchisee who represents the PIP brand well in their community, has contributed to improving the network and has supported and fostered his or her fellow franchisees.

"Joe, Geeta and Amanda are true standouts in our network. They consistently embrace new opportunities, deliver exceptional results for their customers and inspire those around them with their leadership and dedication. Their passion for innovation and excellence has fueled remarkable success, and we're thrilled to honor them as our Franchisee of the Year," said Richard Lowe, president and CEO of Franchise Services, LLC, the parent company of PIP.

The event welcomed PIP owners from across the country and featured the latest insights and tools to help franchisees grow their businesses. It also provided an opportunity to celebrate the network's achievements. Awards were given in these categories based on 2025 sales – Top 10, Top 25, Volume Increase Percentage (VIP), Century Club and Million Dollar Club.

These PIP franchisees were recognized as the Top 10 franchisees in the network:

The Fulner Family, PIP Indianapolis, IN Shelley Bramstedt and John & Jan Tatham, PIP Anchorage, AK Justin Tracy and Sam Tracy, PIP Riverside, CA Bruce & Linda Pansky and Matt & Nicole Beresford, PIP Downey, CA Chris Cochran and Shane Parker, PIP Peoria, IL Bob & Claudia Pelzek and Adam Pelzek, PIP East Longmeadow, MA Jennifer Allen & Mike Maystead, PIP Palo Alto, CA The Tiedt Family, PIP Iowa City, IA The Geller Family, PIP Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tony Kistner and Bud Kistner, PIP Carmel, IN

The sold-out Vendor Show drew numerous vendors, who provided a variety of print, signage, and marketing products and services. Xerox, a leader in office and production print technology, was the conference's signature sponsor and showcased their latest product offerings.

About PIP:

PIP is a marketing, signs and print services provider that specializes in the creation and execution of business communication solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses. Through a worldwide network of independently owned and operated franchises and affiliates, PIP offers digital, offset and variable printing, interior and exterior signage, direct mail and mailing services, promotional products, graphic design, tradeshow and event marketing, online ordering portals, labels and packaging and integrated marketing campaigns. For more than 60 years, PIP has led the industry by offering innovative solutions that help our customers communicate better.

SOURCE PIP