PIPA and Dairy Management Inc. Join Forces to Uncover Hidden Health Benefits of Dairy through Artificial Intelligence

PIPA

12 Feb, 2024

DMI to leverage PIPA's AI technology to advance research and development of functional milk products with new health benefits

DAVIS, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PIPA LLC, AI leader in Nutrition and Ingredient Innovation and Dairy Management Inc, the national dairy research and promotion organization, announce a partnership to further explore the full spectrum of dairy's health benefits. Leveraging AI application LEAP, DMI will work with the dairy industry and other partners to expedite the identification of novel R&D opportunities in milk while also analyzing scientific evidence to validate and build new product claims.

"This partnership represents a groundbreaking development for the U.S. dairy industry, pioneering the integration of AI in dairy research and innovation," said Barbara O'Brien, President and CEO of Dairy Management Inc. "Dairy farmers' long-standing investments in nutrition research have made significant contributions to the portfolio of credible science demonstrating the positive impact dairy foods have on overall health and wellness. The partnership with PIPA will leverage the power of AI to uncover dairy-centric health and wellness opportunities that can meet the growing world's needs for personalized nutrition solutions."

PIPA's Chief Commercial Officer, Eric Hamborg said: "We are excited for our partnership with DMI. Dairy is an unquestionable treasure trove of health benefits waiting to be discovered. With PIPA's technology and the subject matter expertise of DMI, we'll unlock novel research and commercialization opportunities for the industry with a speed and accuracy we've never seen before."

About PIPA
PIPA is an AI company on a mission to create a healthier planet by being the Intelligence engine for our partners that feed plants, animals, and people. PIPA accelerates science and innovation for nutrition and Ingredient industries by embedding AI in their R&D, manufacturing, and commercial business, decreasing times and improving productivity.

PIPA's AI apps, LEAP and Ingredient Profiler, coupled with in-house pipelines, offer a comprehensive suite of solutions to advance scientific breakthroughs and deliver innovation opportunities for our partners. Learn more about us at pipacorp.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.

About Dairy Management Inc.
Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America's approximately 28,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase category trust and sales, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages the National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.

Media Contact

PIPA:
[email protected]

DMI:
Lisa McComb
[email protected]
630-484-1158

SOURCE PIPA

