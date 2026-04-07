PipBack Launches Futures Prop Firm Hub With Live Discounts and Trader Tools

PipBack is an all-in-one futures prop firm hub built for traders who want better data, lower evaluation costs, and less guesswork. The platform combines live prop firm discounts, a recommendation tool, an evaluation calculator, a platform status monitor, and a full trading dashboard to help users choose the right firm, plan evaluations, track performance, and stay ahead of rule changes.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prop firm trading has a cost problem. Not just the evaluation fees themselves, which add up fast, but the invisible costs: the wrong firm for your trading strategy, a rule change you didn't hear about, a failed evaluation you could have planned better for on paper first. PipBack was built to close every one of those gaps.

Among the highest discounts for all futures prop firms, PipBack offers traders all tools a futures trader needs to get funded:

An all-in-one control panel that tracks the full prop firm journey from evaluations to payouts. It follows all accounts, performance metrics like ROI, pass rate, payouts, and trading activity in one place, so traders can manage multiple evaluations and see real P&L without relying on spreadsheets.

A filtering engine that helps traders choose the right prop firm based on platform, country, TrustPilot score, and firm history, narrowing the list to firms that actually fit their trading strategy.

A probability-based calculator that estimates pass probability, expected attempts, time to funding, and total cost before money is spent, using inputs such as win rate, RR, trade frequency, drawdown, and profit target.

A real-time monitoring system for platform outages and issues across major trading platforms, often alerting traders before firms officially confirm something is wrong.

A Discord community that delivers real-time updates on rule changes, discounts, platform issues, and firm developments, acting as an early-warning system and shared information hub.

Highest Discounts In The Futures Prop Firm Industry

PipBack is partnered with the biggest futures prop firms in the industry. Our discounts are all easily accessible through a single code: PIP. This includes discounts with the following prop firms:

Apex Trader Funding: 80% off





80% off AquaFutures: 50% off





50% off BlueGuardian Futures: 50% off





50% off DayTraders: 50% off





50% off Elite Trader Funding: 50% off





50% off Lucid Trading: 35% off





35% off TakeProfitTrader: 40% off





40% off Tradeify: 30% off





30% off TradeDay: 20% off





20% off FundedNext Futures: 5% off





5% off MyFundedFutures: Discounts vary with every new campaign





Discounts vary with every new campaign Goat Funded Futures: 30% off

Instead of searching through X posts, Reddit threads, Discord servers, or expired affiliate pages, traders can find everything in one place on the offers page: https://pipback.com/offers/.

Your Entire Prop Firm Journey In One Place

PipBack recently launched its Futures Control Panel, a trading dashboard built to track every stage of prop firm activity. It is organized into three tabs: Journey, Insights, and Routine.

Journey: Keeping Track Of All Your Evaluations

The Journey tab organizes every evaluation by status: Planned, In Progress, Funded, and Failed. Each evaluation appears as a card that moves through these stages, giving an immediate overview of the firm, account size, purchase date, total evaluation cost, and payouts summary.

For traders who prefer a more traditional layout, the dashboard can switch between Kanban and List view. Adding a new evaluation takes one click, and from there the panel maintains a live record from purchase through payout. For anyone running multiple accounts across multiple firms, this removes a huge amount of manual tracking and makes the full evaluation history easy to follow.

Insights: Your Performance Across the Entire Evaluation Journey

The Insights tab pulls all evaluation data into one performance view, filterable by firm and time period.

At the KPI level, it tracks seven core metrics:

Average Time To Outcome





Total Invested





Total Payouts





ROI





Net Profit





Active Evaluations





Pass Rate, with strict and broad breakdowns

Together, these metrics show the real P&L of the trader's full prop firm journey, something many traders otherwise only have in a spreadsheet.

Below that, the dashboard visualizes performance over time with charts for:

Attempts Over Time





Pass vs Fail Over Time





Invested vs Payouts Over Time

These become especially useful once a trader has several months of data. If capital invested keeps rising while payouts and pass rate do not improve, the problem becomes obvious quickly instead of being buried across separate accounts and firms.

The lower section adds deeper outcome analysis across six more charts:

Fail Reasons





Outcomes by Firm





Outcomes by Account Size





Cumulative Net Profit/Loss





Monthly Net Amounts





Quarterly Net Profitability

There is also a Financial Calendar, which maps expenses and payouts onto a weekly or monthly calendar. Evaluation purchases, activations, and resets appear as expenses, while payouts appear as earnings. Each day is color-coded by net position, and summarized totals for expenses, earnings, and net P&L are shown for the selected period.

Routine: Making A Pre-Session Plan

The Routine tab focuses on trading process and is organized into Pre-session, Journal, and Calendar.

In Pre-session Planning, traders build a structured plan around "Today's Plan." They select which evaluation accounts they will trade that day, then assign assets to each account. This makes it easier to separate different account objectives, for example treating one account conservatively while taking a more aggressive approach on another.

Two features sit alongside this daily planning workflow:

Stop Trading Time lets the trader set a cutoff time with a browser push notification. When the stop time is reached, PipBack sends an alert to end the session. The notification can be snoozed for 10 minutes or marked as done. These events are logged in the Journal, making it easier to identify whether discipline issues and overtrading correlate with poor performance.

Today's Key Events provides a live economic calendar filtered by impact level such as High, Medium, or Low, with optional 10-minute pre-event alerts so major data releases or Fed announcements do not catch traders off guard.

After the session, traders can write a recap that feeds directly into the Journal tab, creating a consistent post-session record of what happened, whether the plan was followed, and what should carry into the next day. Since consistency is often an explicit evaluation rule, this kind of record matters more than most traders realize.

The Calendar then brings planned trading days, journal entries, and P&L into one view, adding structure to the routine instead of leaving it as a flat list of notes.

The Tools: Turning Guesswork Into Math

Prop Firm Recommendation Tool

Choosing the wrong prop firm is one of the easiest ways to waste money on evaluations that do not actually fit your trading. PipBack's recommendation tool solves that with a short questionnaire based on platform compatibility, country of residence, minimum TrustPilot score, and years of operation.

Supported platforms include TradingView, NinjaTrader, Tradovate, Sierra Chart, Quantower, ProjectX, and more. Country filtering is built in as well, which matters in a market where eligibility restrictions can vary heavily by region.

The end result is simple: a filtered list of firms that actually match the trader's goals and constraints.

Evaluation Calculator

The Evaluation Calculator helps traders assess an evaluation before paying for it. Inputs include strategy variables such as win rate, average risk-to-reward, trades per month, and risk per trade, along with evaluation structure details like one-phase, two-phase, or instant funding, profit targets, drawdown type, drawdown percentage, and whether the fee is refunded on first payout.

From there, the calculator produces probability-weighted projections, including:

Pass Probability





Expected Attempts





90% Attempts





Expected Trades to Funded





Expected Cost (Gross)





90% Budget





Break-Even on Funded





Expected Months to Funded

This turns evaluation planning from guesswork into math. A trader looking at a $150 evaluation with a 55% win rate and 1:1.5 R can see whether the setup is likely to pass in one attempt or whether the real budget should account for several tries.

Platform Status Monitor

Prop firms do not always acknowledge platform problems immediately, and during an evaluation that delay matters. PipBack's Platform Status Monitor tracks real-time operational status across the platforms commonly used in futures prop trading.

Coverage includes:

Critical Infrastructure: CQG, ProjectX, R Trader Pro, R|Trader, Rithmic, Tradovate

Major Retail Platforms: BookMap, MotiveWave, NinjaTrader, Quantower, TradingView

Specialized / Orderflow: ATAS, Deepcharts, DeepMap, Jigsaw Trading, volbook, volsys, Volumetrica

Traders can view recent outage reports for each platform, open dedicated detail pages, and report issues themselves to warn others. In a space where downtime can directly affect an active evaluation, having faster visibility is critical.

The Intelligence Center: PipBack's Discord Community

PipBack's Discord serves as a real-time information channel for futures prop trading. Its tracking system monitors the prop firm landscape for developments that firms do not always communicate clearly or quickly, including:

Rule changes such as evaluation requirements, trailing drawdown adjustments, and consistency rules





Payout structure changes such as withdrawal timing, payout caps, or profit split changes





Discount windows including flash sales and limited-time campaigns





Country restrictions and eligibility changes





Broader prop firm news

One example was a backend adjustment at Lucid Trading that was picked up before it became widely recognized: they reduced the number of payout requests required on LucidFlex before a funded account moves to live capital.

That kind of change matters because it directly affects trader planning. Sometimes traders want to delay live capital for as long as possible, and sometimes they need to adjust quickly to new terms. The value is not just in the information itself, but in getting it while action can still be taken.

Beyond updates, the Discord also adds a community layer through strategy discussions, shared experiences, and general futures trading conversation.

How Everything Fits Together

Most platforms in this space solve only one problem. Affiliate sites push discount codes. Comparison blogs review firms. Traders then piece together the rest with spreadsheets, Discord servers, and scattered notes.

PipBack brings the full process together in one place: helping traders choose the right firm, lower evaluation costs, estimate pass probability, track results, monitor platform issues, stay ahead of rule changes, and maintain a consistent trading routine.

For traders using multiple evaluations, that creates something most never fully build on their own: a complete record of prop trading activity, money spent, payouts received, and the analytics needed to understand what the data is actually saying.

For anyone who treats futures prop trading as a repeatable process rather than a one-shot bet, PipBack turns what would otherwise require several tools, constant monitoring, and a spreadsheet that eventually gets abandoned into one all-in-one futures prop firm hub.

PipBack is free to use. Sign up at pipback.com or join the community through Discord.

About PipBack

PipBack is an all-in-one intelligence hub for futures prop firm traders. Built by ex-prop firm owners, PipBack helps traders compare futures prop firms, track live discount codes, understand evaluation rules, and use tools such as a recommendation flow, evaluation calculator, and trader dashboard. The platform is designed to help traders reduce evaluation costs, choose the right firm faster, and manage their prop firm journey in one place.

Press Contact

Lucas D.

+17023374430

https://pipback.com

SOURCE PipBack