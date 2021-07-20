Pipe Coatings Market worth $9.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pipe Coatings Market by Surface (Internal and External), type (Fusion Bonded Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Bituminous, Concrete), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water, Chemical Processing, Mining, and Agriculture), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Pipe Coatings Market is estimated to be USD 7.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=98303023

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pipe Coatings Market"

283 – Tables

57 – Figures

270 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pipe-coatings-market-98303023.html

Factors such as the consistently growing oil and gas industry, water and wastewater, and agriculture industries have boosted the demand for pipe coatings across application industries. Moreover, the significant growth of the chemical industry in developing countries and the demand for thermal management solutions are driving the Pipe Coatings Market.

External Coating is estimated to lead the Pipe Coatings Market in 2020

The market for external coatings is projected to be the larger and the faster-growing surface in the Pipe Coatings Market. External corrosion is the major cause of the deterioration of the buried transmission pipelines. The installation of pipelines is costly; hence, external surface coatings play an important role in protecting these pipelines from corrosion and extending their lifespans.

Thermoplastic polymer coatings is estimated to be the leading the pipe coatings type

Thermoplastic polymer coatings are the most used type of pipe coatings. Thermoplastic polymer coatings was the largest segment in terms of value in 2020 compared to the other types of pipe coatings. The high demand for thermoplastic polymer coatings is attributed to its excellent properties and a broad spectrum of applications in various end-use industries. Thermoplastic polymer coatings are expected to rise significantly in the Pipe Coatings Market during the forecast period.

Oil & gas is the largest end-use industry of pipe coatings.

Oil & gas is the largest end-use industry of pipe coatings. The rapid growth in the oil & gas segment drives the market of pipe coatings globally. Furthermore, properties, including superior resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and protection from chemical attacks, are expected to drive the demand for these coatings. Significant development of the Pipe Coatings Market in all the regions can be attributed to the increased use of pipe coatings in municipal water supply, oil & gas, industrial, chemical processing, among other end-use industries.

Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=98303023

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the Pipe Coatings Market during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest market share followed by APAC and Europe. The growth of APAC can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for

Pipe Coatings

from end-use industries, especially water & wastewater treatment and oil & gas. Furthermore, the demand for pipe coatings is mainly triggered by growing demand from oil & gas, among other end-use industries. The Alaska LNG Project is a planned liquefied natural gas export facility near Nikiski, Alaska. It is regarded as one of the largest natural gas development projects in the world. The project, which is expected to cost between 45 USD billion and 65 USD billion, will involve the building of an LNG plant, storage facility, and shipping port, as well as a 1,287-kilometer pipeline from the North Slope to the LNG facility and a gas treatment plant. This way the development in demand for chemical processing and oil & gas, as well as the growing use of pipe coatings in construction, energy, and sewage industries, are the key factors expected to drive the demand for pipe coatings during the forecast periodThe demand for pipe coatings is mainly catered to by global players manufacturing these coatings for various end-use industries. Some of the leading companies involved in the manufacturing of pipe coatings are PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N. V. (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), ShawCor (Canada), and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US). These companies, along with other regional companies, cater to the demand for pipe coatings globally.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=98303023

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research

Reports & Consulting

Related Reports :

Peristaltic Pumps Market

by Type (Peristaltic Tube Pumps, Peristaltic Hose Pumps), Discharge Capacity (Up To 30 Psi, 30-50 Psi, 50-100 Psi, 100-200 Psi and Above 200 Psi) End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/peristaltic-pump-market-194304410.html

by Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Alkyd, Zinc), Technology (Solvent, Water, Powder), End-Use Industry (Marine, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Power Generation) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/anti-corrosion-coating-market-155215822.html

Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market

by Vehicle Type (Water Based and Others), End Use Industry (Construction and Transportation), and Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/anti-graffiti-coating-market-149500873.html

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pipe-coatings-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pipe-coatings.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets