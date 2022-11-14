Pipe Insulation Market to grow by USD 2.50 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Application and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the pipe insulation market is expected to grow by USD 2.50 billion at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? Technavio's latest report on the pipe insulation market is segmented by Application and Geography and is curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis for business needs & impeccable growth strategies. According to the report, 47% of the market growth will originate from North America. The pipe insulation market provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Free Sample Report Available for Pipe Insulation Market!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pipe Insulation Market 2022-2026

Pipe Insulation Market: Vendors Insights

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Armacell International SA

BASF SE

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Covestro AG

Gilsulate International Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

Johns Manville

Kingfisher Plc

Kingspan Group Plc

Knauf Gips KG

Lydall Inc.

NMC International SA

Omkar Puf Insulation Pvt. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Paramount Intercontinental

ROCKWOOL International AS

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Free Sample Report.

Pipe Insulation Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Application

Building and Construction



The building and construction sector will significantly increase its market share of pipe insulation during the forecast period. Pipe insulation, such as acoustic or thermal insulation, is primarily used for piping in the building and infrastructure sectors. They are excellent for interior and outdoor insulations because they offer very high electrical and thermal insulation levels and are chemically resistant. Pipe insulation can prevent forming of condensation because the surface temperature of the insulation will be different from the surface temperature of the pipe. Therefore, the need for pipe insulation will rise as more residential, commercial, and infrastructural projects are implemented globally, propelling the market's expansion.



Industrial



Transportation



Oil and gas

By Geography

North America



North America will account for 47% of market growth. In North America , the pipe insulation market is mostly concentrated in the US. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The expansion of the pipe insulation market in North America would be aided by rising environmental awareness and technical improvements over the forecast period.

will account for 47% of market growth. In , the pipe insulation market is mostly concentrated in the US. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The expansion of the pipe insulation market in would be aided over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get a Free Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global pipe insulation market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. The parent global chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals. The global specialty chemicals market covers products and companies involved in high-value-added chemicals used in the manufacture of a wide variety of products, including, but not limited to, fine chemicals, additives, advanced polymers, adhesives, sealants, specialty paints, pigments, and coatings.

Technavio calculates the global chemicals market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of organic and inorganic chemicals and all sub-categories thereof.

The following factors will drive growth in the global specialty chemicals market:

The shift toward specialty adhesives and sealants

Growing demand for water-soluble polymers for water treatment

Increasing demand from the agrochemical industry

Growing demand for anaerobic adhesives in developing countries

Growth of the real estate and construction industry

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download a free sample report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global pipe insulation industry by value?

What will be the size of the global pipe insulation industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global pipe insulation industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global pipe insulation market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Why buy?

Identify growth Strategies across markets

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

Purchase Pipe Insulation Market report, Buy Sample Report Now!

Related Reports:

Automatic Doors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others) and geography (Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America).

Loading Dock Bumpers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the loading dock bumpers market segmentation by type (molded dock bumpers, laminated dock bumpers, and steel face dock bumpers) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Pipe Insulation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covestro AG, Gilsulate International Inc., Huntsman Corp., Johns Manville, Kingfisher Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Gips KG, Lydall Inc., NMC International SA, Omkar Puf Insulation Pvt. Ltd., Owens Corning, Paramount Intercontinental, ROCKWOOL International AS, Sekisui Foam Australia, The Supreme Industries Ltd., and Wincell Insulation Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Armacell International SA

Exhibit 97: Armacell International SA - Overview



Exhibit 98: Armacell International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Armacell International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Armacell International SA - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 103: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 104: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 106: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 107: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key news



Exhibit 109: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

10.6 Huntsman Corp.

Exhibit 111: Huntsman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Huntsman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Johns Manville

Exhibit 116: Johns Manville - Overview



Exhibit 117: Johns Manville - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Johns Manville - Key offerings

10.8 Kingspan Group Plc

Exhibit 119: Kingspan Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Kingspan Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Kingspan Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 122: Kingspan Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Kingspan Group Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Knauf Gips KG

Exhibit 124: Knauf Gips KG - Overview



Exhibit 125: Knauf Gips KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Knauf Gips KG - Key offerings

10.10 Lydall Inc.

Exhibit 127: Lydall Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Lydall Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Owens Corning

Exhibit 129: Owens Corning - Overview



Exhibit 130: Owens Corning - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Owens Corning - Key news



Exhibit 132: Owens Corning - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Owens Corning - Segment focus

10.12 ROCKWOOL International AS

Exhibit 134: ROCKWOOL International AS - Overview



Exhibit 135: ROCKWOOL International AS - Business segments



Exhibit 136: ROCKWOOL International AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: ROCKWOOL International AS - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio