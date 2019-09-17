Pipe Seals Market to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new report on Pipe Seals Market by Product Type (Gaskets, O-Rings, and Other Seals), By Pipe Type (Plastic Pipes, Concrete/Clay Pipes, and Steel/Ductile Iron Pipes), By Material Type (EPDM, SBR, and Others), By Application Type (Wastewater, Potable Water, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This is another flagship report published by Stratview Research in the seals family. After publishing several reports on seals, such as aircraft seals market and medical/life science seals market, Stratview Research has further expanded its research portfolio by publishing another exclusive report on pipe seals, a niche but highly growing application. The report offers complete market analysis by providing 10-year analysis (trend period: 2013-2018 and forecast period: 2019-2024) at the global, regional, as well as country-level. Also, the report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Pipe Seals Market: Research Highlights

Pipe is one of the major applications of seals that represents consequential growth opportunities for the market participants in years to come. The market for pipe seals is projected to register an impressive growth rate in the coming five years to reach US$ 1,122.8 million in 2024. Key factors giving an impetus to the demand for pipe seals are rising construction and pipe infrastructure expenditure and the growing pipe rehabilitation market. Growing concern towards reducing water wastage due to pipe leaks is another influencer that further substantiates the significance of seals in the pipe market.

Gasket, the most common seals type, is estimated to maintain its vanguard in the pipe seals market in years to come, propelled by its robust performance, such as excellent prevention of leakage, excellent corrosion resistance, robustness, low cost, and its ability to withstand temperature and pressure. Another factor that supports the dominance of gaskets in the market is its capability to handle many fluids. O-rings are also likely to gain undeniable traction in the market in the coming five years.

Based on the pipe type, plastic pipe is forecasted to remain the largest consumer of seals among plastic pipes, concrete/clay pipes, and steel/ductile iron pipes in the coming five years. Furthermore, growth in the demand for seals is likely to be the highest in plastic pipes during the same period. Plastic pipes are predominantly used in all the major applications including wastewater and potable water.

Analogously, the study's outcome on different seals' material type advocates that EPDM is the most preferred sealing material for pipe applications among EPDM, SBR, and others. The material type is likely to gain further share by registering the highest growth rate in the foreseen future. The key whys and wherefores behind the dominance of EPDM in the market are its properties including good resistance to ozone, weather, sunlight, aging, water & steam, alkalis, acids and oxygenated solvents, and good flexibility at low temperature.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its supremacy in the market in the coming five years. The region is estimated to gain further share in the coming five years, largely driven by China and India. Furthermore, North America and Europe are other two major markets and are estimated to grow at healthy rates in years to come. The level of consolidation differs from region to region, the Asia-Pacific's market is extremely fragmented with the presence of many local players, whereas the North American and European pipe seals markets are relatively consolidated with the presence of global players.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, pipe seals manufacturers, distributors, contractors/installers, and end-users. The key pipe seals manufacturers are Hultec, Trelleborg AB, Bode GmbH, M.O.L Gummiverarbeitung GmbH & Co. KG, Gulf Engineered Rubber & Plastics, VIP-Polymers Ltd, Woco Industrietechnik GmbH, CSI Cordes Sealing Systems International GmbH, Press Seal Corporation, and Prabhat Elastomers Pvt. Ltd. Development of high-performance pipe seals, setting up of distributors in untapped markets, and formation of strategic alliances with contractors are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the pipe seals market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Pipe Seals Market, By Product Type

Gaskets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

O-Rings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pipe Seals Market, By Pipe Type

Plastic Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Concrete/Clay Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Steel/Ductile Iron Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pipe Seals Market, By Material Type

EPDM (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

SBR (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pipe Seals Market, By Application Type

Wastewater Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Potable Water Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pipe Seals Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , Australia , India and Rest of the Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World ( Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

