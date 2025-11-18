Pipe17 Joins Commerce Operations Foundation as Founding Member to Advance Open Standards for the AI-Native Commerce Era

Company helps launch the Order Network eXchange (onX), a new industry standard connecting commerce, logistics, and AI systems.

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pipe17, the AI-native Order Operations platform powering connected commerce for fast-growing brands and 3PLs, announced it has joined the newly formed Commerce Operations Foundation as a Founding Member. Earlier today, the Commerce Operations Foundation unveiled the Order Network eXchange (onX), an open, vendor-neutral standard that defines how orders, inventory, and fulfillment data move seamlessly between systems.

Pipe17 joins Commerce Operations Foundation as founding member.

As commerce becomes increasingly distributed across storefronts, marketplaces, social channels, and AI agents, onX establishes the missing protocol layer that allows every system - from order capture to fulfillment - to speak a common operational language. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and modeled after open standards like HTTP, SMTP, SMS, SWIFT and USB-C, onX unifies today's commerce ecosystem and ensures interoperability with the agentic commerce networks of the future.

"Commerce is entering an agentic era where AI systems not only inspire purchases, they complete them," said Mo Afshar, CEO of Pipe17. "The Order Network eXchange provides the operational fabric that lets those transactions move seamlessly: from intent to capture to fulfillment and beyond. Pipe17's role is to make onX intelligent; so every order (AI-driven or otherwise) flows reliably, securely, and at scale."

"The goal of the Commerce Operations Foundation is to make commerce work together," added Kelly Goetsch, Founding President of the Commerce Operations Foundation and President of Pipe17. "With founding members like Pipe17, Manhattan Associates, IBM Sterling, SPS Commerce, Radial, Ryder, Barrett, Allbirds, Ipsy, commercetools, and Commerce we're building a shared standard that benefits the entire ecosystem."

Through the Foundation, Pipe17 will contribute technical expertise and serve as an early reference implementation of onX. This participation reinforces Pipe17's commitment to open interoperability, AI-driven automation, and cross-commerce collaboration.

About the Commerce Operations Foundation

The Commerce Operations Foundation is a vendor-neutral, nonprofit organization dedicated to unifying commerce operations through open standards. Its first specification, onX (Order Network eXchange), establishes a common framework for how orders, inventory, and fulfillment data move across systems. Learn more at commerceopsfoundation.org .

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Pipe17

Pipe17 is the AI-Native Order Operations Platform that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillments across commerce channels, marketplaces, ERPs and fulfillment partners. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures, and Blumberg Capital, Pipe17 helps innovative brands like Allbirds, Wyze and MaryRut, and leading 3PLs like FedEx, Radial, and Ryder eliminate operational chaos, accelerate time-to-market and scale profitably. Learn more at www.pipe17.com

Media Contact

Kristina Dudley

Vice President of Marketing

Pipe17

[email protected]

SOURCE Pipe17