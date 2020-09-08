Pipedrive Among the First to Join Samsung AppStack, a New Cloud Marketplace for SMBs

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipedrive, the leading CRM for sales teams, announced today that it is among the first apps featured on Samsung AppStack, a new easy-to-use and customizable platform for small and medium-sized companies looking to accelerate their business in today's economy.

Scott Fratianne, VP of Channels Sales & Partnerships at Pipedrive said that being one of the founding applications within Samsung's new marketplace is a great opportunity to support salespeople in their work wherever they are located. "Mobility has become a critical component within the SMB market, with many organizations being entirely run on mobile devices. As smartphones are the primary device that sales professionals are using to communicate with prospects and customers these days, there is a natural fit for Pipedrive to collaborate with Samsung, a market leader in mobility solutions."

The number of software being purchased directly through marketplaces and not through vendors is constantly increasing. Forrester is predicting that 17% of the $13 trillion in B2B spend will flow to marketplaces by 2023.

"For many small businesses, access to technological knowledge and resources has been a major obstacle to adapt to the digital-first economy," said Taher Behbehani, Head of the Mobile B2B Division, SVP and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America. "AppStack is a platform where SMBs can go to get a collection of highly-rated app recommendations, from a partner they can trust. We're thrilled Pipedrive is joining AppStack to support SMBs through their digital transformation journey."

SMBs have been without a dedicated resource to help them meet the technology challenges of operating in today's environment. AppStack addresses that white space, offering a one-stop-shop to discover, deploy, and centrally manage business apps. It is designed with SMBs in mind and has apps on its marketplace in a number of categories, including Office Productivity, Business Efficiency, eSignatures, Sales Essentials, Video Conferencing, and Startup Essentials. Leveraging the buying power of Samsung's enterprise network, AppStack provides free trials, competitive discounts, and increased savings based on the quantity of apps purchased.

Pipedrive is a top-rated CRM that has won a number of awards. It has been recognized as the easiest to use CRM by Motley Fool, ranked #1 by Software Reviews and #2 by the U.S. News & World Report "Best CRM Software in 2020". Pipedrive is also rated as one of the most popular CRMs with its users. Pipedrive also has its own marketplace, offering integrations with nearly 230 apps.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 90,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York, and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

