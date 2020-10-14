Pipedrive Appoints Michael Schrezenmaier as COO to Implement New Company Vision

"I am extremely excited to join Pipedrive during this phase of growth and expansion," said newly appointed COO, Michael Schrezenmaier. "Being a COO of a global company with more than 600 employees and 90,000 customers is a huge responsibility. I look forward to helping drive the organization forward to meet its goals and ensuring that all the teams are fully functional and collaborative as we continue to expand and move towards becoming a multi-product company."

Schrezenmaier has a successful track record in managing organizations and leading strategic change to meet ambitious goals. Before joining Pipedrive as a full-time employee, Schrezenmaier worked for the company as an external consultant and interim CMO. Prior to consulting business, he was COO and board member at Spark Networks, a company that operates premium online dating portals. He holds a master's degree in Business Administration from WHU-Otto-Beisheim School of Management, and has studied at SSE Stockholm and the Moscow Academy of Finance.

"Considering our aggressive strategy, Michael will bring valuable skills to help execute against our new vision," said Raj Sabhlok, CEO, Pipedrive. "Moving quickly with agility and speed is essential for Pipedrive to thrive in this very competitive CRM market. With Michael's expertise, the company can better focus on expanding our product portfolio, continuing international expansion, increasing customer base, and growing revenue."

Pipedrive is a top-rated CRM that has won a number of awards. It has been recognized as the "Best Overall CRM Solution in 2020" by MarTech Breakthrough, easiest to use CRM by Motley Fool, ranked #1 by Software Reviews and #2 by the U.S. News & World Report "Best CRM Software in 2020". Pipedrive is also rated as one of the most popular CRMs with its users. Most recently, for the third year running, Pipedrive has been included in the highly competitive Forbes Cloud 100 list.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 90,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York, has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

