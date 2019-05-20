Pipedrive Is the #1 Rated Gold Medalist in the SoftwareReviews 2019 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Data Quadrant

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipedrive , the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view, today announced that strong user reviews and a rapidly growing market presence have earned Pipedrive CRM a gold medal in the SoftwareReviews 2019 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Data Quadrant . Pipedrive was ranked overall #1 in the Quadrant.

"Pipedrive continues to receive top marks, particularly on the Net Emotional Footprint scores, rating their customer interactions," says Ben Dickie, Director, Research and Advisory, Customer Experience Management at Info-Tech Research Group. "Combined with their highly rated Product Feature scores, Pipedrive has built a product that is highly valued by their customer base."

The ranking, based on the collective knowledge of real end users, gives buyers more confidence in the software. By collecting data across 98 products in the CRM category, SoftwareReviews named Pipedrive CRM a gold medalist as it received a score of 88 percent in "likeliness to recommend" by users.

Timo Rein, CEO of Pipedrive said, "We are truly humbled by this honor. All of us at Pipedrive are totally committed to helping our customers make sales success inevitable. Realizing sales success comes with hard work. Our customers work hard to manage their sales pipeline. And, our team at Pipedrive dedicates themselves to empowering salespeople with a CRM platform that keeps them focused on the activities that will deliver sales success."

About SoftwareReviews Reports & SoftwareReviews

By evaluating market leaders through vendor rankings and awards, Info-Tech Research Group 's division, SoftwareReviews delivers unprecedented levels of insights into products and vendors before the purchase.

With the goal of helping buyers make fundamentally better vendor selections, SoftwareReviews delivers three core reports:

The category report brings factual insight by comparing rankings across data points and awarding gold medals to highest-ranking vendors.

The unique Emotional Footprint report measures high-level sentiment toward the client-vendor relationship and product effectiveness.

The product scorecard offers a deep dive on one vendor and includes additional data on pricing, segmentation, and implementation.

The data and insights offered in the reports meaningfully differentiate vendors and products, helping align stakeholders, expediting decisions, and empowering buyers to make the best purchase decisions.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group Inc., a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

About Pipedrive Inc.

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point-of-view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 85,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is the top-rated CRM and has offices in Lisbon; London; New York; Prague, and Tallinn and Tartu, Estonia. Learn more at Pipedrive.com.

SOURCE Pipedrive

Related Links

https://www.pipedrive.com

