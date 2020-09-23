Pipedrive named the Best Overall CRM Solution in 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from throughout the world.

"Recognition for being the best CRM in such a crowded space validates Pipedrive's dedicated focus on our solution," said Raj Sabhlok, CEO, Pipedrive. "We pride ourselves on our powerful, award-winning revenue platform that's agile and intuitive, reflecting the workflow and evolving needs of the salespeople and other teams in businesses to deliver better results."

Pipedrive aims to provide salespeople with a platform that seamlessly integrates different phases of sales - from finding leads to closing deals to nurturing relationships. The company recently announced a completely redesigned user experience, which provides customers with faster and easier access to all of Pipedrive's features and scales with their needs over time, as well as several new product features. In September, Pipedrive also launched LeadBooster , a new generation lead management toolset with a unique database of 400 million leads; a customizable Chatbot and Live Chat for qualifying leads; Web Forms to capture vital lead data; and a web activity monitoring add-on called Web Visitors. In addition, Pipedrive's new Insights allows customers to track sales data and trends, while Sales Docs helps salespeople close deals faster. Pipedrive's platform considers how salespeople think and sell, offering a solution that meets these requirements and can scale alongside users.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 90,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York, has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

