Pipedrive's Holiday Gift: Free Sales Pipeline E-book, Course to Help Generate and Close More Deals

The materials are authored by two Pipedrive co-founders, Timo Rein and Urmas Purde, who have 40+ years of combined sales expertise. "It's a course for people who want to get better results in sales by focusing on what's always under their control. Every piece of advice is actionable. We cover the principles of setting targets, getting more deals flowing through your sales pipeline, and improving all key metrics in order to consistently have a better end result," said Timo Rein, co-founder and chairman of the board, Pipedrive.

The training course is meant for anyone who is serious about sales - from aspiring sales reps to already established professionals who want to outperform their old numbers. The e-book and course are designed to equip salespeople with:

A rock-solid process that is proven to generate more deals.

Actionable steps to optimize the sales pipeline and keep it healthy.

The mindset needed to close bigger deals at a faster pace.

Time management techniques to work smarter, not harder.

Sales logic that is sure to boost conversion rate and revenue.

According to research , over 67% of businesses believe that the ability to hit sales quotas is the best indicator of individual sales performance. By combining proven techniques with the authors' personal experience, Pipedrive's training course is designed to provide sales professionals with powerful tactics and mindset tips that help to close bigger deals, faster, and more often.

The free Sales Pipeline e-book can be downloaded here , and courses are available from Pipedrive's dedicated YouTube playlist .

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 95,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

