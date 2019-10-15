Pipeline Foods Names Anthony Sepich Chief Executive Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline Foods LLC, the first U.S.-based supply chain solutions company focused exclusively on organic, non-GMO and regenerative food and feed, announced today that it has appointed Anthony Sepich as chief executive officer.

Sepich will succeed interim chief executive officer, Robert Hodgen, who will continue in his role as managing director of private equity with AMERRA Capital Management, LLC., as well as in his role on the Board of Managers for Pipeline Holdings.

"We are thrilled to have Anthony join the team," said Eric Jackson, founder and chairman of Pipeline Foods. "His extensive specialty commodity experience, both domestically and internationally, will play a critical role in helping us grow our business and continue to be a leader in the organic and specialty space. His track record of cultivating robust and lasting relationships with customers, partners, and employees alike, as well as his dedication to the integrity of the food system, make him a perfect fit to lead the charge in upholding the values of Pipeline Foods in all of the business that we do."

"Anthony's high caliber of leadership and expertise in both grain and specialty commodities are invaluable," said Hodgen. "The board, along with the executive team of Pipeline Foods, were unanimous in their decision to bring him on. His strong operating and customer solutions-focused background, combined with a clear ability to drive profits, are characteristics that we value at AMERRA. We're also enthusiastic about his change management experience, which will be incredibly useful at a company as fast-growing as Pipeline Foods."

Sepich has served in executive roles focused on serving the needs of customers in the grains, oilseeds, salt, cocoa and chocolate industries for over 20 years, including a more than five - year post in Austria focusing on European corn milling products.

"I am honored to be taking on this new role," said Sepich. "Pipeline Foods' rapid rate of growth in its less than three years as an established business, as well as its impressive amount of work in the areas of impact and sustainability, show me that the future is bright for the company. I'm incredibly excited to join this talented team."

About Pipeline Foods

With headquarters in Minneapolis, Minn., Pipeline Foods is accelerating the availability and reliability of non-GMO, organic and regeneratively grown food. We bring transparent, sustainable supply chain solutions to connect the dots for our farming partners and end users of organic grains and ingredients. Find us at https://www.pipelinefoods.com/, on Twitter @PipelineFoods and Facebook www.facebook.com/pipelinefoods/.

