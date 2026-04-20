Pipeline Games Acquires Quality Plush to Strengthen Operator Merchandising Offering

Acquisition expands plush platform, adds West Coast warehouse capacity, and improves pricing and freight economics for operators

PHOENIX, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline Games today announced the acquisition of Quality Plush, expanding its merchandising offering, adding West Coast warehouse capacity, and strengthening its ability to serve operators with a more complete solution across machines, plush, and support. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For Quality Plush customers, the message is simple: the hands-on sales and service experience they know today is not changing. Existing customers will continue working with the same close, relationship-driven support model, now backed by additional resources, broader offerings, and new operational advantages through Pipeline Games.

The acquisition creates immediate benefits for both customer bases. Pipeline Games customers will receive improved pricing on Quality Plush merchandise, while Quality Plush customers will receive improved pricing on Pipeline Games machines. The added West Coast warehouse footprint will also allow many machine orders to ship from the West Coast, reducing freight costs for customers.

The combination also improves merchandising capability. By bringing Quality Plush into the Pipeline Games family, the company will be able to offer more curated plush programs, respond faster to trend and seasonal demand, and provide operators with stronger merchandising guidance alongside a broader product assortment.

A new website and ecommerce experience for Quality Plush is planned, but that digital expansion is intended to make ordering easier, not replace the personal sales and service relationships customers already trust. As part of the integration, Jim Kipper, Vice President of Market Development at Pipeline Games, will become the lead contact for Quality Plush customers.

"Quality Plush has always been built around close customer relationships, hands-on service, and quality product," said Mike Norton, Founder of Quality Plush. "That is not going away. This gives our customers more support, more product access, and more resources while preserving the personal service they rely on."

"This acquisition helps us build a stronger offering for operators," said Jay Willingham, Chief Marketing Officer of Pipeline Games. "We can now bring customers more plush options, better packaged solutions, stronger merchandising support, better pricing across both brands, and lower shipping costs for many customers."

More details on the expanded Quality Plush platform, including its new digital and ecommerce experience, will be announced soon.

About Pipeline Games Pipeline Games designs and manufactures redemption, crane, and merchandiser games and helps operators drive stronger performance through better machines, merchandising, and support. With the addition of Quality Plush, the company now offers a broader plush platform and a more complete operator solution. Learn more at www.pipelinegames.com.

About Quality Plush Quality Plush is a Phoenix based supplier of licensed and generic plush merchandise to the amusement and redemption industry, known for close customer relationships, hands-on service, and curated product selection. Learn more at www.qualityplush.com.

SOURCE Pipeline Games