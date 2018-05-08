HAMILTON, Ohio, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline H2O, the award-winning water technology commercialization program managed by The Hamilton Mill, is pleased to announce that their Demonstration Day is scheduled for Thursday, May 24, 2018. The event will take place at Union Hall, home of Cincinnati's premier workspace for disruptors and the creative class.

Register for Pipeline H2O Demo Day Here!

The Hamilton Mill

Supported by a coalition of regional cities, utilities, universities and startup organizations throughout the Greater Cincinnati region, Pipeline H2O's goal is to identify and accelerate companies working on water technologies that address the world's water challenges. Some of the challenges include infrastructure improvements, water reuse, wastewater treatment, monitoring and consumer innovations.

Pipeline H2O 2018 officially began last fall with a call for applications to address the aforementioned challenges. Approximately 80 applications from six continents representing 20 different countries were received, and six startups were ultimately selected to participate in this year's class.

Click here for the Pipeline H2O 2018 Class

The 2018 class has been in and out of the region for the past few months beginning in February, and will officially wrap up the program May 24 on Demo Day. Two winners will be selected from the program to receive funding to further advance their efforts. The winners are chosen by a unique peer-ranking methodology that allows the members of the cohort to vote for the startup that they think is most investment-ready based upon predetermined criteria.

Related Images

pipeline-h2o.png

Pipeline H2O

pipeline-demo-day.png

Pipeline Demo Day

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FxZznkd1FRw

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pipeline-h2o-demo-day-scheduled-for-may-24-300645078.html

SOURCE The Hamilton Mill