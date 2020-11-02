Pipeline Health Hires Bob Allen as System-Wide Chief Financial Officer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline Health, which owns and operates hospitals and healthcare organizations nationwide, announced today the hire of Bob Allen as its new Chief Financial Officer. Bob Allen has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare system space for both nonprofit and for-profit organizations in the Southern California market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to our family," said Nick Orzano, Co-President of Pipeline Health. "We look forward to working alongside Bob to deliver new ways to grow our organization while working with our hospitals and business partners. With his proven leadership and deep experience, we'll continue to deliver innovative and compassionate healthcare to the communities we serve."

Bob Allen joins Pipeline from CHA Health Systems where he served as Global Group Chief Executive Officer, President, and CEO, CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center. Bob has previously held CFO positions at Keck Medical Center of USC, California Hospital Medical Center, Valley Presbyterian Hospital as well as Sherman Oaks Hospital & Health Center.

He earned his undergraduate degree in Business Administration with a specialization in accounting from The Cal State University and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University.

"I'm excited to be a part of the mission and future success of Pipeline," said Bob. "It's an honor for me to be working with such a progressive and well-respected healthcare organization and I look forward to serving as their new CFO."

Pipeline Health is thankful for the dedicated service of Steve Blake who stepped in as interim CFO. He will continue to serve as the LA market CFO and the company's Chief Accounting Officer.

Pipeline Health LLC: Pipeline Health is a privately–held, community–based hospital ownership and management company based in Los Angeles. The principals of Pipeline Health have more than 250 years of collective experience in clinical medicine, finance, hospital operations, and acquisitions, and successfully manage several thriving community–based hospitals across the country. The hospital management group is committed to personalized care, reflective of the communities they serve. For any media inquires, please contact: Miguel Garcia at: [email protected]. For more information visit www.pipelinehealth.us.

