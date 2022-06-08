Pipeline Pigging Systems Market 2022-2026 | Economic Benefits of Pipeline Transportation to Boost Growth | Technavio

Application - Gas and oil

Geography - APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

The economic benefits of pipeline transportation, growing demand for oil and natural gas, and regulations that mandated frequent inspections of oil and gas pipelines will offer immense growth opportunities. Complexities associated with small-diameter pipelines and increasing pipeline sabotage will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Pipeline Pigging Systems Market: Segmentation

Application

Gas



Oil

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The gas segment's pipeline pigging systems market share will expand significantly. The increase can be linked to rising natural gas output around the world. Natural gas's expanding use and production is based on its environmental benefits over other fossil fuels, particularly in terms of GHG emissions. Increased government backing as a result of the change to a new source of clean energy has aided the market segment's growth tremendously.

Pipeline Pigging Systems Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pipeline pigging systems market report covers the following areas:

Pipeline Pigging Systems Market size

Pipeline Pigging Systems Market trends

Pipeline Pigging Systems Market industry analysis

This study identifies the development of intelligent pigs as one of the prime reasons driving the pipeline pigging systems market growth during the next few years.

Pipeline Pigging Systems Market: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3P Services GmbH and Co KG

Aubin Ltd.

Baker Hughes Co.

CIRCOR International Inc.

Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd.

Diamond Edge Services

Eddyfi NDT Inc.

Enduro Pipeline Services Inc.

GeoCorr LLC

International Pipeline Products Ltd.

Pigs Unlimited International LLC

Pigtek Ltd

Pipeline Pigging Systems Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pipeline pigging systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pipeline pigging systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pipeline pigging systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pipeline pigging systems market vendors

Pipeline Pigging Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 336.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3P Services GmbH and Co KG, Aubin Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., CIRCOR International Inc., Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd., Diamond Edge Services, Eddyfi NDT Inc., Enduro Pipeline Services Inc., GeoCorr LLC, International Pipeline Products Ltd., Pigs Unlimited International LLC, Pigtek Ltd, PIPECARE Group AG, Russell NDE Systems Inc., and T.D. Williamson Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3P Services GmbH and Co KG

Exhibit 89: 3P Services GmbH and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 90: 3P Services GmbH and Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: 3P Services GmbH and Co KG - Key offerings

10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 92: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.5 CIRCOR International Inc.

Exhibit 97: CIRCOR International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: CIRCOR International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: CIRCOR International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: CIRCOR International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: CIRCOR International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 GeoCorr LLC

Exhibit 105: GeoCorr LLC - Overview



Exhibit 106: GeoCorr LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: GeoCorr LLC - Key offerings

10.8 International Pipeline Products Ltd.

Exhibit 108: International Pipeline Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: International Pipeline Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: International Pipeline Products Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Pigs Unlimited International LLC

Exhibit 111: Pigs Unlimited International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Pigs Unlimited International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Pigs Unlimited International LLC - Key offerings

10.10 PIPECARE Group AG

Exhibit 114: PIPECARE Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: PIPECARE Group AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: PIPECARE Group AG - Key offerings

10.11 Russell NDE Systems Inc.

Exhibit 117: Russell NDE Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Russell NDE Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Russell NDE Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 T.D. Williamson Inc.

Exhibit 120: T.D. Williamson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: T.D. Williamson Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: T.D. Williamson Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

