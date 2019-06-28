Pipeline Receives AI Breakthrough's Innovation Award for AI Platforms

DENVER, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline , a SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to increase financial performance of companies through closing the gender equity gap, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Innovation Award for AI Platforms" from AI Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today. This is the second consecutive year that Pipeline has won an AI Breakthrough Award; in 2018, the company was selected as the winner of the "Best Decision Management Solution" award.

"We are honored to be recognized by AI Breakthrough among other prestigious companies," said Katica Roy, CEO, and founder of Pipeline. "It is a testament to our groundbreaking technology and the work we do every day to make gender equity a reality in our lifetime."

More than 1,500 nominations from around the world were submitted for consideration in this year's awards. Winners were selected for their innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence and Natural Language Processing. "Pipeline embodies the spirit of the AI Breakthrough Awards program by developing and utilizing advanced AI for social good, leading a global movement to enact real and measurable change to quantify equity in corporate human capital management," says James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "The Pipeline team leverages data to prove that this issue is not just about the cultural and social impacts of gender inequity but is, in fact, a massive economic opportunity. Pipeline is a back-to-back AI Breakthrough Award winner, serving as a testament to their continued commitment to innovation, growth, and progress in their mission. We are thrilled to recognize Pipeline with a second consecutive AI Breakthrough Award."

Using proprietary AI technology, Pipeline is leading a global movement to enact real and measurable change to quantify equity in corporate human capital management. This has helped HR departments in customizing their efforts according to key demographics and data, allowing these teams to make faster decisions, identify risks and irregularities and leverage automation to streamline processes. Achieving gender equity is now possible in our lifetime as Pipeline gives an organization the power through data and prescriptive recommendations to consciously choose to close their corporate gender gap. According to Gartner, the leading market research firm in enterprise technologies, by 2020, more than 50% of large enterprises will include D&I enablement criteria in their selection process for HCM technologies.*

These awards further cement Pipeline's place as the leading SaaS company working to achieve gender equity in our lifetime and improve economic outcomes. Achieving Equity for All™ is a universal opportunity, as gender inequity in the workplace adversely affects men, children, families, companies, and communities.

* Gartner, How HCM Technologies Enable Successful Diversity and Inclusion Interventions, November 2018

About Pipeline

Pipeline is a Denver-based technology company that increases the financial performance of companies through closing the gender equity gap. Pipeline's proprietary SaaS platform uses artificial intelligence to assess, address and action against the gender biases costing the U.S. alone $2 trillion . A component of the platform, the Pipeline Forecast™, provides a clear view of the timeline for investment and projected returns. This issue is not just about good sense, this is about dollars. Big dollars that turn heads to create social change. For more information, visit PipelineEquity.com , like Pipeline on Facebook, follow @Pipeline on Twitter, and follow @Pipeline on LinkedIn.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics, industry vertical AI applications and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

SOURCE Pipeline

Related Links

https://www.pipelineequity.com

