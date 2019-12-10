Pipeline Receives Special Mention in TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2019

"We thank TIME for recognizing our work to achieve gender equity in pursuit of equity for all. We put AI behind an economic opportunity that impacts almost every American worker in every industry," said Katica Roy, CEO and founder of Pipeline. "With Pipeline, no longer is it a question if we can close the gender equity gap, it's will we choose to? Choosing to close the gender equity gap enables us to realize this $2 trillion economic opportunity. It's not only the right thing to do, it is also the smart thing to do."

To assemble its 2019 Best Inventions list, TIME solicited nominations through an online application process and editorial input. Each contender from across a variety of categories was then evaluated based on a number of key factors, including originality, creativity, influence, ambition, and effectiveness. See the full list here: time.com/bestinventions2019

About Pipeline

Pipeline is a Denver-based technology company that increases the financial performance of companies by closing the gender equity gap. Pipeline's proprietary SaaS platform uses artificial intelligence to assess, address and action against the gender biases costing the U.S. alone $2 trillion . A component of the platform, the Pipeline Forecast™, provides a clear view of the timeline for investment and projected returns. This issue is not just about good sense, this is about dollars. Big dollars that turn heads to create social change. For more information, visit PipelineEquity.com .

SOURCE Pipeline

Related Links

http://www.PipelineEquity.com

