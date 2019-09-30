Pipeline Search Solutions Launches My Career Fit, the First Employer Branded, Job Search Voice Assistant for Amazon Alexa and Google Home

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Career Fit (owned and operated by Pipeline Search Solutions LLC), has launched the first employer branded job search voice assistant tool using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

My Career Fit where employers tell their story and you find a great fit

Founded by 20+ year Recruitment industry veteran Gordon Collier, My Career Fit aims to provide job seekers an opportunity to hear directly from employers, and those employers now have the ability to bring a voice to their employment brand. Voice First technology reduces the friction between the job seeker and a company's employment value proposition and their career opportunities. No more logging in, no more typing, searching through multiple pages of jobs, swiping or tapping. With My Career Fit job seekers need only ask a question to begin their job search. They can also find opportunities by job title/specialty, location or by using the name of the company they might have an interest in.

Gordon Collier CEO had this to say: "With Voice First technology, employers now have the ability to put a voice to the things that set them apart from their competition and provide valuable and insightful information to a career seeker. This is no longer about simple promotional copy and pasted HR job descriptions. This is about providing employer branded content that tells a story about why a job seeker should choose them."

My Career Fit is carving out territory that will only grow. With 51% of the US Population having listened to a podcast in 2018 (Edison Research), 3.25 Billion Voice Assistants in use today and over 100 million Alexa devices sold (Source: Juniper Research, February 2019) the Recruiting industry needs a solution. My Career Fit is taking the lead much the same way that The Monster Board (Monster.com) did in the early 1990s when the Internet was still new.

Collier also had this to say. "In today's marketplace, it's important for career seekers to find not just a job but an employer whose vision, mission and values align with their own. The same can be said for employers looking for talented individuals who fit into their organization. I believe Voice First technology allows for a richer experience in understanding what would be a good fit for both the employer and the job seeker."

Currently, My Career Fit is available on Amazon Alexa and Google Home and is powered by Witlingo. Users simply enable and launch the job search tool on their Amazon or Google device. For more information and pricing, interested employers can email the company directly at Findafitnow@gmail.com. Job seekers need only launch My Career Fit on their voice assistant and can start using it now.

Amazon Alexa - My Career Fit Skill

Google Assistant - My Career Fit Action

Related Images

my-career-fit.jpg

My Career Fit

My Career Fit where employers tell their story and you find a great fit

SOURCE Pipeline Search Solutions