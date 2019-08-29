Pipeline Talent Solutions Partners with Shiftgig

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline Talent Solutions, a leading strategic workforce advisory firm, has partnered with Shiftgig, a workforce technology company that has developed industry-leading software for engaging and scheduling workers. Shiftgig recently transferred its staffing and events business, making its sole focus Deploy, a workforce engagement software platform used by staffing firms to connect their workers to gigs they're available and qualified for.

Pipeline knows working with Shiftgig will bring new opportunities that are often overlooked by traditional workforce management firms. The technology is already changing users' experiences in the healthcare, light industrial, and hospitality industries. "Joining forces with Shiftgig deepens the offering to our Workforce Alliance and our clients. Their technology provides recruiters, workers, and clients with access to jobs while ensuring workers are qualified for the opportunities they're claiming. This partnership gives our clients access to exactly what they need – workers and work," said Curt Paquette, Pipeline's president.

When Shiftgig decided to focus on technology, they looked at what wasn't available and what wasn't working in the staffing ecosystem. In many industries, manual staffing processes, unclear work requirements, and high numbers of no-shows created problems. The three-pronged, automated approach of Deploy provides:

Recruiters with web-based functionality and access to important data and metrics.

Clients can easily create jobs and curate waitlists to resolve no-show issues.

Workers gain access to the positions for which they're already qualified.

"Pipeline Talent Solutions has a differentiated philosophy on how to better serve the industry by focusing on the pressing challenges of engaging and retaining talent," said Rick Bowman, Shiftgig's chief executive officer. "Pipeline's consultative approach combined with our industry-leading deployment platform will provide enterprises with a holistic approach to embracing the transformation of work."

About Pipeline Talent Solutions

Pipeline Talent Solutions is a consultative talent acquisition and management ecosystem composed of industry veterans. A division of AtWork Group, our service-focused and performance-driven philosophy is the foundation of all client relationships. Pipeline's expert team addresses workforce acquisition and management problems with distinct solutions not typically offered. For more information, visit pipelinetalent.com .

About Shiftgig

Shiftgig is a workforce technology company focused on empowering people to find local employment opportunities that fit their lifestyles, schedules, and career objectives. The company's flagship software platform, Deploy, helps businesses do just that. With a flexible software-as-a-service model, Shiftgig enables leading staffing agencies and companies of all sizes with flexible talent pools to retain, optimize, and redeploy their workforce. To learn more about Shiftgig visit shiftgig.com .

