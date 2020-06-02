Pipeline Transport Industry Forecasts to 2030 - Global Market Expected to Bounce Back from a Mere 1.5% CAGR During 2019-2020 due to COVID-19, and Exhibit an 11% CAGR During 2021-2023

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pipeline Transport Markets 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pipeline transport market, and compares it with other markets.



The global pipeline transport market is expected to grow from $182.9 billion in 2019 to $185.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2021 and reach $246.9 billion in 2023.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global pipeline transport market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global pipeline transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global pipeline transport market.



Oil pipeline transportation companies are increasingly using Internet of Things (IoT) to create new opportunities in the industry. IoT links assets, people, products, and services to streamlining the flow of data, makes real-time choices, and improves asset performance, process, and product quality. Major oil pipeline players have already started designing strategies integrated with IoT.



The pipeline transport market section of the report gives context. It compares the pipeline transport market with other segments of the transport services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, pipeline transport indicators comparison.



