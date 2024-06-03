Pipeline Transport Market size is set to grow by USD 26.71 billion from 2024-2028, Benefits of pipelines over other modes of oil and gas transportation to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pipeline transport market size is estimated to grow by USD 26.71 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.18% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pipeline Transport Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Oil and gas, Water, Chemical and petrochemicals, and Others), Application (Gathering, Transmission, Distribution, and Feeder), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., China National Petroleum Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Emerson Electric Co., Enbridge Inc., Energy Transfer LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Inter Pipeline Ltd., Kinder Morgan Inc., ONEOK Inc., Plains All American Pipeline L.P., Rockwell Automation Inc., Shell plc, Siemens Energy AG, TC Energy, TechnipFMC plc, and West Shore Pipe Line Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global pipeline transport market is experiencing a notable shift towards building pipelines for hydrogen transportation. Hydrogen, recognized as a clean energy source, is crucial for decarbonization and meeting environmental goals. The demand for green hydrogen, produced via renewable energy sources, is fueling this trend.

For instance, the European Union aims to construct a vast hydrogen pipeline network to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Japan is also investing in hydrogen infrastructure, planning to use pipelines for transferring hydrogen from production sites to consumption centers. This transition in the energy sector, with businesses and governments embracing hydrogen as a sustainable energy source, is expected to significantly grow the pipeline transport market during the forecast period.

The pipeline transport market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors such as oil and gas, water, and chemicals. The use of advanced technologies like consulters, automation, and digitization is transforming pipeline transportation, making it more efficient and cost-effective. The trend towards renewable energy sources is also driving demand for pipeline transport solutions.

For instance, hydrogen pipelines are gaining popularity as a sustainable alternative to traditional energy sources. Additionally, the need for reliable and secure pipeline transport solutions is increasing due to the rising demand for essential resources like water and chemicals. Overall, the pipeline transport market is poised for continued growth and innovation in the coming years.

Market Challenges

• The pipeline transport market faces challenges due to the necessity of continuous monitoring to ensure environmental preservation and prevent potential leaks. IRT, a non-invasive temperature detection method, is used for leakage detection. However, the high cost of high-resolution infrared cameras and the expertise required for handling and monitoring limit its widespread use. These factors may hinder the growth of the pipeline transport market during the forecast period.

• The Pipeline Transport Market faces several challenges in the delivery of goods and services. Losses due to leaks and hazardous materials in pipelines are major concerns. Delays in delivery caused by consignment tracking and supply chain management are also significant issues. The integration of technology, such as drones and sensors, can help identify leaks and improve efficiency.

• However, the high cost of implementation and maintenance remains a barrier. Additionally, regulatory compliance and security concerns add complexity to pipeline operations. The need for standardization and collaboration between stakeholders is crucial to addressing these challenges and ensuring the safe and efficient transport of goods through pipelines.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Oil and gas

1.2 Water

1.3 Chemical and petrochemicals

1.4 Others Application 2.1 Gathering

2.2 Transmission

2.3 Distribution

2.4 Feeder Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Oil and gas- The pipeline transport market has been significantly influenced by oil and gas production. Government initiatives have shaped this sector, with some prioritizing clean energy and environmental sustainability, leading to restrictions on new pipelines. Conversely, others focus on infrastructure development and energy security, resulting in increased investments in pipelines. Notable examples include the Biden administration's policies in the US and the Nord Stream 2 project in Russia. Despite the transition towards renewable energy in some regions, the demand for pipeline transport is anticipated to grow due to economic and energy security needs.

Research Analysis

The Pipeline Transport Market encompasses the design, construction, and operation of pipelines for transporting various resources, including natural gas and oil, across the European continent and OPEC countries. This market involves the use of transmission, distribution, and gathering pipelines for renewable resources such as natural gas, as well as conventional resources like coal and chemicals. The implementation of automation & control solutions, security solutions, integrity & tracking solutions, and network communications plays a crucial role in ensuring efficient pipeline operations.

Maintenance & support services and managed services are essential for the ongoing functionality of these pipelines. The market is influenced by inflationary influences and transport costs, making cost-effective solutions a priority. The flexibility of pipeline transportation, coupled with its environment-friendliness and automation capabilities, makes it a vital component in the energy and chemical sectors. Unidirectional flow is a key consideration in pipeline design, and operating cost is a significant factor in the competitiveness of pipeline transportation compared to conventional transportation methods.

Market Research Overview

The Pipeline Transport Market encompasses the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of pipelines used for transporting various substances, including oil, gas, and chemicals. These infrastructure systems play a crucial role in ensuring the secure and efficient movement of resources from production sites to processing facilities and end-users. The market is driven by factors such as increasing energy demand, the shift towards cleaner energy sources, and advancements in pipeline technology.

Pipelines offer several advantages over other transportation methods, including lower emissions, higher capacity, and improved safety. The global pipeline transport market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors and the ongoing expansion of energy infrastructure.

