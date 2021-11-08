Pipeline Transport Market to grow by USD 20.06 Bn from 2020 to 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Inter Pipeline & Kinder Morgan Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the expansion of oil terminals, the benefits of pipelines over other modes of oil and gas transportation, and the new exploration policies. However, the increased use of alternative energy sources is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

The pipeline transport market report provides complete insights on key vendors including DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Enbridge Inc., ENERGY TRANSFER LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Gazprom, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Inter Pipeline, Kinder Morgan Inc., Teekay Corp., and West Shore Pipe Line Co.

Some Companies With offerings -

Inter Pipeline - The company offers pipeline transportation for petrochemical products across western Canada and Europe .

The company offers pipeline transportation for petrochemical products across western and . Kinder Morgan Inc. -The company offers pipeline transportation of natural gas where pipeline transportation serves major consuming domestic markets and transport approximately 40 percent of the natural gas consumed in the United States .

-The company offers pipeline transportation of natural gas where pipeline transportation serves major consuming domestic markets and transport approximately 40 percent of the natural gas consumed in . Teekay Corp. -The company offers pipeline transportation of natural gas and petroleum products from offshore to onshore terminals.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the pipeline transport market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into Oil and Gas, Water, Chemical, and Petrochemicals. The pipeline transport market share growth by the oil and gas segment has been significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Pipeline Transport Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.95% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 20.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Russian Federation, Canada, China, and Ukraine Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Enbridge Inc., ENERGY TRANSFER LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Gazprom, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Inter Pipeline, Kinder Morgan Inc., Teekay Corp., and West Shore Pipe Line Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

