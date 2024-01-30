PipelinePRO Payment Gateway and Merchant Account Solutions Now Offered by Gateway Funnel Pros

WINDHAM, Maine, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Funnel Pros, a well-respected, long-time payment gateway provider specializing in payment processing for online coaches, web-based courses, internet marketers, and nutritional supplement companies, has announced its latest integration support program.

Conveniently, Gateway Funnel Pros offers its payment gateway setup and service program for both new and existing PipelinePRO businesses. With a focus on entrepreneurs who have been turned down by other providers such as Stripe, Square, and PayPal due to selling a regulated or otherwise high-risk product or service, this new program is expected to provide stable cash flow to legal, ethical business owners who may otherwise struggle to process credit cards.

The new PipelinePRO payment gateway support program is more than just another payment gateway. In addition to their one-on-one application, integration, and tech support by a real, US-based representative, Gateway Funnel Pros offers AuthorizeNet-enabled merchant accounts specifically catered to and underwritten for a host of industries commonly referred to as "high-risk" by major payment gateway providers.

The company's focus includes assisting high-value mastermind coaches, online educators, and influencers, along with internet marketers of nutritional supplements and wellness programs.

Gateway Funnel Pros' PipelinePRO payment gateways allow a host of businesses – ones that otherwise may be left outside of the credit card processing ecosystem – to seamlessly accept online payments via a specifically underwritten, high-risk-friendly, AuthorizeNet-compatible merchant account. The accounts offered are tailored to each entrepreneur's exact products, services, and marketing methods.

The Gateway Funnel Pros PipelinePRO sales page highlights their support for entrepreneurs who have been turned down or shut off by Stripe, Square, or PayPal due to differences in each processor's allowed use policies.

Comprehensive marketing automation software suites like PipelinePRO help both new and savvy entrepreneurs build sales funnels, gather leads, create web posts, manage appointment calendars, and convert prospects into paying clients.

Alex Roy, the owner of Gateway Funnel Pros, puts it this way: "PipelinePRO is a well-established, stable solution for many internet marketers. Our new setup and support program is there to fill the gap for legal, ethical, US-based PipelinePRO users who may otherwise be shut out of accepting credit cards due to selling a regulated or otherwise high-risk product or service."

According to Alex Roy, Gateway Funnel Pros' setup team is now fully trained to help PipelinePRO clients set up new payment gateways and merchant accounts.

Alex explained further by saying, "Our PipelinePRO payment processing service allows for upsells, automatic expiration date updating for card-on-file sales, and recurring-billing subscription payment processing. Plus, we offer one-on-one payment gateway integration support at no additional charge."

According to Gateway Funnel Pros' website, its goal is to "help e-commerce entrepreneurs accept credit cards for all kinds of products and services, including nutritional supplements, health devices, wellness systems, coaching, online courses, mastermind tickets, CBD, and smoking accessories." As many of these products are specifically listed in other payment solutions' prohibited use policies, the company is certainly filling a need in the marketplace.

Gateway Funnel Pros has an established history of offering high-risk payment gateways and merchant account solutions. The company touts its one-on-one, US-based support services, which include application help, integration assistance via phone or screen share, and personalized customer service.

Gateway Funnel Pros' solution aims to assist PipelinePRO users in incorporating payment gateways and merchant accounts into their existing systems. This integration ensures a seamless and secure customer experience, enabling businesses to streamline their payment processes and stabilize their cash flow.

For more information about Gateway Funnel Pros and their PipelinePRO payment processing alternatives, please visit https://www.gatewayfunnelpros.com/pipelinepro-payment-gateway-alternatives/

About Gateway Funnel Pros

Gateway Funnel Pros is a leading provider of alternative payment processing solutions for innovative entrepreneurs. They specialize in offering AuthorizeNet payment gateways, merchant account services, and customized payment processing solutions for clients facing challenges with traditional payment processors like Stripe, Square, or PayPal. With a focus on providing US-based application, integration, and tech assistance, Gateway Funnel Pros is committed to helping business owners overcome their credit card processing obstacles.

Media contact:

Alex Roy

[email protected]

833-227-7671

SOURCE Gateway Funnel Pros