Pipeliner Announces Successful Customer Migration to Pipeliner CRM Cloud

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner CRM, the leading CRM and sales enablement tool, today announced it has successfully completed the migration of all customers previously on a legacy Pipeliner system to its Pipeliner CRM Cloud. Now all Pipeliner users have access to the enhanced benefits of a cloud-based system, including automatic software updates, compelling new features and enhanced security.

Pipeliner CRM Cloud was released in September, 2018 after 4 years of programming in order to recreate Pipeliner's popular CRM Hybrid app in the cloud to take advantage of the latest web technologies. Pipeliner successfully completed the migration of hundreds of customers in record time to the new cloud-based CRM by Q1 of 2021 and has sunsetted the previous hybrid version. As part of Pipeliner's customer centric focus on the end user experience, the Pipeliner product development team made the strategic decision to recreate the CRM interface and navigation from the original app in the cloud version, removing the barrier of any learning curve and creating a seamless transition for current users.

"Pipeliner helped our team facilitate a smooth and seamless data migration to the Pipeliner CRM Cloud," said William H. Lennon, Chairman and President of Lokring Technology, LLC, a longtime customer of Pipeliner. "Now our team is empowered to jump into the new CRM cloud solution with the data ready to use. Given we have users around the globe, we can easily support the product without worrying about local laptop installation, security issues, or software updates. It also means everyone is instantaneously working from the same data, so customer leads are not delayed and can be immediately handled by our Sales and Service distribution team."

Pipeliner is an innovative sales application that combines powerful sales productivity tools, a built-in automation engine, visualized reporting and deep analytics to help companies gain a competitive edge in sales. Pipeliner continues to develop and innovate Pipeliner CRM Cloud in addition to the best IOS and Android mobile Apps in the market. Beyond its technology, Pipeliner is the only company in the CRM space that has a deep and passionate mission to truly influence salespeople.

For more information or for a product demo, visit Pipelinersales.com.

About Pipeliner CRM

Pipeliner – The Better CRM is built by salespeople and used by salespeople. Pipeliner CRM is based out of Los Angeles, California. Pipeliner is an innovative sales application that combines powerful sales productivity tools, built-in automation engine, and visualized reporting & deep analytics to help companies gain a competitive edge in sales.

About LOKRING Techonolgy

LOKRING Technology® is dedicated to the relentless pursuit of perfection in understanding and satisfying the industry's fluid and gas connection requirements. Using state of the art computer aided technology, LOKRING®designs and produces the most advanced fluid and gas transfer connectors on the market today.

