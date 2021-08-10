Pipeliner Becomes First CRM to Embed Full Key Account Management Capabilities into Core Platform

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner CRM, the leading sales enablement tool and CRM software, today announced that full key account management capabilities will be embedded into their core platform. The integration of these capabilities into Pipeliner CRMs offering is an industry-first, enabling users to enjoy expanded functionality without the added cost for expensive third-party add-ons.

"Key Account Management is a vital part of sales that has been neglected by traditional CRM providers, which is why we have built key account management capabilities as part of Pipeliner's core offering," says Nikolaus Kimla, CEO of Pipeliner CRM. "The integration of these new features grants Pipeliner users a full suite of key account management capabilities, allowing them to strategically target and grow existing accounts. We are proud to be the first CRM to include this vital element."

The range of new capabilities empower Pipeliner CRM users with features that maximize revenue opportunities through the organization and analysis of existing customer accounts. These key features include backend administration capabilities, the ability to build account matrixes, organizational charts, and relationship graphs, access to the white space tool, a buying center focused on specific opportunities and integrated project management capabilities.

Although each newly embedded capability aims to provide customers with added functionality, features of note include the account matrix, which enables users to visualize key metrics essential in building and maintaining effective relationships. In action, this means account managers can customize their display based on class categorization, annual won revenue, days since last contact and days until renewal to track existing customers and identify potential opportunities for expansion.

White Space builds on this concept of customizable categorization, empowering users to formulate effective account management strategies through the provision of detailed visual information. By utilizing this feature, Pipeliner CRM users can view their most important customers, the products or services they have purchased, track their sales history over time, and compare the products they have purchased to gain insights on potential opportunities to increase and expand product or service revenue within those accounts. A number of filters then enables users to add accounts with similar revenue, industry or account classes to expand their analysis and directly compare with other accounts who have purchased the same products.

In addition, a project management tool is included in the expansion to provide a broad overview of all projects and given that account management includes many moving parts, being able to properly project manage these is critical. Through this feature, users can select individual projects, view individual contributors and their tasks and gain an understanding of when the project will be completed at a glance. Relationship mapping and organizational charts also enable users to log and track relationships between all stakeholders and gain a comprehensive understanding of organizational hierarchies within each account.

Finally, buying center functionalities enable account managers to see how different opportunities have been influenced in an account. This means that for each sales opportunity, the user can visually lay out all the linked relationships and gain a better understanding of how each relationship can influence the outcome of that opportunity.

"This strategic addition of these features empowers Pipeliner CRM users to proactively manage their accounts with a higher level of effectiveness, and ideally profitability, within the core platform," says Kimla. "While other platforms rely on expensive third-party add-ins to try and address account management, we see it as a core, critical part of CRM. Afterall, as we know it is easier and more profitable to sell to existing accounts than to acquire new ones and yet traditional CRM has only really addressed the new business acquisition part whereas Pipeliner now addresses both."

