Pipeliner CRM Cloud Released

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner today announced the release of a cloud version of its popular and unique visual CRM that has gained significant traction globally over the past number of years. Pipeliner CRM Cloud is the latest addition to a product line that already includes Pipeliner CRM Hybrid, an online/offline system as well as the market leading iOS and Android Mobile CRM Apps.

Pipeliner CRM Cloud's Voyager AI engine continually navigates and explores the data contained in the universe of customer and prospects captured within Pipeliner CRM. Using intelligent algorithms, Pipeliner Voyager guides and informs salespeople and sales managers by selecting and presenting key indicators that identify actions needed to be taken, areas that need attention as well as providing an early warning system on the health of opportunities in the pipeline. Pipeliner CRM Cloud: Dynamic, Instant Intelligence, Visualized! This ensures a supreme user experience, short learning curve plus high and rapid adoption rates. Its unique administration backend means that non-technical users can easily configure the system, so no programmers, consultants or systems integrators and there is no need for an expensive, full-time administrator which saves companies money and minimizes risk.

With the release of the cloud version, Pipeliner CRM can now service the largest addressable market of any CRM given that it now has superior products for those who want a cloud-only CRM as well as those who require robust offline capabilities and those who need the most effective mobile CRM app available.

"Many people have been asking us to release a cloud-only version of our hugely successful CRM and today we are delighted to release Pipeliner CRM Cloud to the market," said Nikolaus Kimla, Founder & CEO of Pipelinersales. "Web technology has now evolved to where we can deliver the same supreme user experience in the cloud as we have in our hybrid version. In fact it provides us with the opportunity to enhance and innovate at an even more rapid rate."

Pipeliner CRM Cloud is available in three versions: Starter, Business & Enterprise and delivers a level of visualization and instant, dynamic insights unrivalled in the CRM space.

