Pipeliner CRM Recognized as a Top Leader on G2's 2019 Winter Update for Best CRM Software

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner CRM announces that they have been recognized as a top leader for CRM Software in G2 Crowd's 2019 Winter report . G2 is the world's largest tech and software marketplace that provides unique and authentic peer advice based on reviews gathered from G2's user community, as well as data compiled from online sources and social networks.

Pipeliner CRM announces that they have been recognized as a top leader for CRM Software in G2 Crowd's 2019 Winter report.

With an overall rating of 4.6/5, Pipeliner CRM has an above average rating on all of G2's rating categories including a 13% above average score for their forecasting feature and a 7% above average score for their performance and reliability. Pipeliner CRM's G2 page has over 240 reviews featuring happy customers in real time that have scored Pipeliner CRM with a 9.4/10 for ease of use and a 9.2/10 for quality of support.

"Being acknowledged as one of G2's top leaders in the CRM software space is a direct reflection of our commitment to give businesses a platform that allows them to make more informed decisions and help their teams become even better salespeople," says Nikolaus Kimla, CEO of Pipeliner CRM. "We are honored to receive such high ratings and are thankful for all of the sales professionals that give us valuable feedback and unbiased reviews, allowing us to best understand what the CRM space needs and how we can deliver the solutions that real world sales professionals can actually use and benefit from."

Pipeliner CRM is a customer relationship management software company that drives exceptional user engagement through its sales-friendly interface and visually dynamic reporting that allows businesses to instantly create reports, from standard reports to pivot to advanced and graphical dashboards. Pipeliner's highly intuitive administrative backend is visual and features drag 'n drop making administration a part-time task and removes the need for a dedicated full-time administrator.

Pipeliner's core mission is to positively influence, educate and connect people. SalesPOP, the only effective sales content platform, was created by Pipeliner to help succeed on this mission and gives sales professionals a community to learn and network with others. SalesPOP is continually growing and has almost 1,000 contributors, more than 1,700 articles, hundreds of e-books, and a podcast television network. Pipeliner Sales is reinventing the CRM space by efficiently leading the market with new ideas to meet the challenges of the new digital age.

About Pipeliner CRM

Pipeliner – The Better CRM built by salespeople and used by salespeople. For more information on Pipeliner CRM software or to take a 14-day free trial visit our website . Pipeliner is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Please engage with us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and @PipelinerCRM or visit us at PipelinerCRM.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Boyd

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687, ext. 702

232249@email4pr.com

SOURCE Pipeliner CRM

Related Links

https://www.pipelinersales.com

