PIPELINER CRM RELAUNCHES AS COEVERA: THE FIRST CRM BUILT TO EMPOWER AND DEVELOP SALESPEOPLE, NOT JUST TRACK THEM

15-year-old platform introduces new category of sales technology combining AI-native CRM with the industry's largest professional development ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipelinersales Corporation today announced that its flagship platform, Pipeliner CRM, is relaunching as Coevera, a new category of sales technology that combines AI-native CRM with a comprehensive professional development ecosystem. The move makes Coevera the only CRM platform in the market designed to simultaneously improve sales execution and develop the salesperson using it.

The relaunch comes as CRM adoption continues to underperform expectations across the industry. CRM remains the largest enterprise software category globally, yet sales organizations consistently report that technology investments alone have not translated into proportional revenue gains. Coevera's thesis: the missing element is human development.

"The CRM industry made a catastrophic bet that technology alone would transform sales. It hasn't. Great technology in underdeveloped hands produces mediocre results. Coevera is built to fix that." – Nikolaus Kimla, Founder & CEO

TWO PLATFORMS, ONE SYSTEM

Coevera's differentiation is structural. Over 15 years, the company built two complete platforms in parallel – designed as two sides of the same system:

The CRM Platform: Visual pipeline management with instant dynamic visualization, no-code workflow automation (the Automatizer), and Voyager AI, an AI engine designed to augment human judgment rather than replace it.

The Development Platform: Sales POP! – now evolving into The Collaborator – is a top 2% globally ranked podcast with over 1,600 expert episodes and hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners. This is not content marketing. It is a structured knowledge ecosystem covering entrepreneurial thinking, consultative selling, and the human skills that close deals.

Together, these platforms create a system where using the CRM simultaneously empowers and develops the salesperson, a combination no competitor currently offers.

AI-NATIVE ARCHITECTURE VIA MODEL CONTEXT PROTOCOL

While legacy CRM vendors are bolting AI features onto architectures designed two decades ago, Coevera is implementing the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the emerging universal standard for AI connectivity adopted by Anthropic, OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Microsoft. A Coevera MCP Server will allow any major AI assistant – Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot – to connect directly to live CRM data in real time and reflect all the granular access permissions set by admin and user role, with no custom integrations or middleware required.

"MCP is the USB-C of AI, one universal connection that works with everything. While competitors build custom connectors for each AI platform, we're building one interface that works with all of them, now and in the future." – John Golden, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

THE NAME

Coevera encodes the company's philosophy: CO for collaboration – selling with customers, not at them. EV for evolution – continuous growth, not static implementation. ERA for this defining moment in AI. The company's founding principle – Win Together – is embedded in the name itself.

PRODUCT ROADMAP

Coevera's roadmap extends its lead with capabilities including AI-powered buying center intelligence that maps complex decision-making structures in real time, self-configuring workflows that eliminate administrative burden, and new approaches to measuring relationship capital, treating trust and reputation as quantifiable business assets. Every capability is designed around a single principle: amplify human judgment, never replace it.

SEAMLESS TRANSITION FOR EXISTING CUSTOMERS

For existing Pipeliner CRM customers, the transition requires no action. Platform functionality, data, integrations, pricing, and support all remain unchanged.

Coevera launches today at coevera.com.

ABOUT COEVERA

Coevera (formerly Pipeliner CRM) is the only CRM platform built to empower and develop salespeople, not just track them. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Los Angeles with a development center in Bratislava, the company combines an AI-native CRM platform with Sales POP! – a top 2% globally ranked podcast with 1,600+ expert episodes reaching hundreds of thousands of sales professionals monthly. Learn more at coevera.com.

MEDIA RESOURCES: Logos, executive headshots, and brand assets available at coevera.com/press

INTERVIEWS: Nikolaus Kimla (Founder/CEO) and John Golden (Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer) available

DEMOS: Product demonstrations and MCP technical briefings available upon request

Media Contact: Brianna LaRouche | Trevelino/Keller | [email protected]

SOURCE Pipeliner CRM