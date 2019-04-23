Pipeliner Partners with Colleges to Launch Technology in Sales Higher Education Council

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner CRM hosted the inaugural meeting of the Technology in Sales Higher Education Council at the Jonathan, Club in Los Angeles on April 18th, 2019.

Council Chair Daniel Strunk of DePaul University and Pipeliner CRM CEO Nikolaus Kimla Address The Council Founding Members of Technology in Sales Higher Education Council

The founding schools include: Bradley University, California State Poly-Technical University Pomona, DePaul University, Indiana University, North Carolina A&T University, Texas State University, Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, University of Houston, University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas at Tyler, Winona State University. These schools met and agreed to establish an organization to promote the specific teaching of sales technology in sales and retail programs at the university level.

Daniel Strunk of DePaul University who was elected Chair stated, "This is another important step in preparing the next generation of sales professionals to gain proficiency in sales technologies such as CRM. By establishing a Higher Education Council focused specifically on technology in sales, we are laying the groundwork for the teaching technology becoming an established part of every sales curriculum. On behalf of all the founding schools I would like to thank Pipeliner CRM for sponsoring and supporting our efforts with their technology, their financial help and the direct engagement of their executive team."

The council will develop tools and guidelines on how to incorporate technology into higher education sales programs and will begin outreach to other institutions to get more colleges involved with the council. In the coming months the council will also establish a research agenda to deliver academic and practitioner focused insights.

"At Pipeliner CRM, we have a deep commitment to education and the professionalization of sales," said Nikolaus Kimla, Founder & CEO of Pipeliner CRM. "Working with and supporting this new Higher Education Council is a great honor as we believe that the salesperson of the future will be constantly leveraging technology and CRM will become the core operating system of business and as such we are delighted to help lay those foundations now."

