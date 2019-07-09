Pipeliner Recognized for the First Time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner, a leading CRM provider, today announced it has been positioned as a Niche Player by Gartner, Inc. in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation* for the first time. Vendors were evaluated on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. This inclusion represents a major landmark for Pipeliner and its growing global customer base.

Gartner Places Pipeliner CRM on SFA Magic Quadrant Big thank you Pipeliner Customers!

"We consider being positioned in the Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation by Gartner for the first time as recognition of where we are in our journey to revolutionize the CRM market," said Nikolaus Kimla, CEO of Pipeliner. "We continue to enhance and innovate Pipeliner CRM and deliver the most dynamic, visual experience possible to our users and our glowing customer testimonials reflect this."

Pipeliner CRM is based on five key elements:

Sales-friendly Interface which delivers exceptional user adoption rates plus rapid onboarding with minimal business interruption. Simple, Non-Tech Admin that through visual elements, drag 'n drop and a highly intuitive admin interface makes administration a part-time task and removes the need for expensive, dedicated admins with unnecessary and expensive certifications Instant, Dynamic & Visualized Reporting that allows managers and indeed any user to instantly create reports ranging from the simple to the complex and from the table-based to the graphical. No other system provides such an advanced reporting engine out of the box. Automates & Integrates With Everything thanks to Pipeliner's unique Automation Hub that enables organizations to integrate easily with their other core systems to create best-of-breed technology stacks and for more sophisticated organizations, to create automated workflows that pull from multiple data sources. Mobile App With Built-In AI provides salespeople with the most powerful, efficient and easy to use Mobile CRM and now with the addition of real Sales AI the mobile CRM App provides intelligent alerts, insights and suggestions to salespeople on the go.

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, Theodore Travis, Melissa Hilbert, Adnan Zijadic, Ilona Hansen, 26 June 2019

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

