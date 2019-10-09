Pipeliner Releases Office 365 Templates and Email Add-in

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner CRM today announced the next components of its expanded support for Microsoft Office 365 with the release of Word and Excel Templates and an Email Add-in. This is part of Pipeliner's dedication to supporting the best of breed products, delivering seamless integration, and increasing the efficiency of users.

The Office 365 Templates for Word & Excel Add-in allows users to:

Embed fields in Office 365 Word and Excel templates

Pull data directly from Pipeliner

Output to Word, Excel or PDF

Save templates directly to a record and download when needed

Easily and quickly update templates as needed

While the new Office 365 email feature allows users to send emails directly from Pipeliner:

Send emails directly from Pipeliner using Office 365

Send group or individual emails

Compose emails using Rich-text formatting

Attach files and embed links, plan follow-ups and log sent emails

"Recent analyst reports show that 1 in 5 corporate employees now use an Office 365 cloud service," said Nikolaus Kimla, founder and CEO of Pipelinersales. "So we at Pipeliner CRM are leading the way by making it easy for MS Office 365 and Pipeliner users to leverage both systems together in the most efficient way possible. No other CRM can match the elegance and utility of these MS Office 365 Add-ins plus we will continue to expand our support of Office 365 going forward."

Pipeliner CRM already boasts an array of other Microsoft integrations and support tools as well as support and integrations for the widest range of other applications that can be seamlessly used with Pipeliner.

