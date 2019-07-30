Pipeliner Releases Visual Relationship Mapping Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner today announced the release of unique new capabilities where users can visually map the relationships between their Contacts and people their contacts are connected to and the relationships between their Accounts and other organizations. Together with the existing visual Organization Chart and Buying Center features, these Contact and Account mapping features deliver the most comprehensive suite of visual relationship mapping tools ever built-in to a CRM system.

The new Contact Relationship Mapping allows user to:

Visual Contact Mapping Physical Location Mapping

Build a Relation Graph for a Contact

Map out their connections & who is influencing them

Assign roles to their contacts (e.g. business partners, friends, colleagues)

Easily move, add, change contact relations as needed

While the new Account Relationship Mapping allows user to:

Build a Relation Graph for an Account

Map out what other companies they are connected to

Assign labels to those companies (e.g. Subsidiary, Supplier, Client)

Easily move, add, change Account relations as needed

"There is no doubt that Sales is becoming more complicated due to the ever-expanding networks that prospects and clients are part of. The key to overcoming these challenges is to carefully map out the relationships your contacts and accounts have and then assess what their level of influence or relationship is. Then you can label them according to that level of influence. To make this easy to do, we built these new visual Contact and Account mapping capabilities into Pipeliner CRM," said Nikolaus Kimla, founder and CEO of Pipelinersales. "Now together with the existing visual Buying Center and Org Chart salespeople can, for the first time in any CRM, build out a true visual landscape of their deals."

As part of this release, Pipeliner also enhanced its Map feature where users can now visually see the details of their Accounts, Contacts, Opportunities, and Leads by physical location.

With these Detailed Map Views, users can:

See the location of Accounts, Opportunities, Leads, and Contacts on the Map

Quick filter what to display on the marker (e.g. opportunity value)

Click Marker to see and edit details

Display a legend in Opportunities showing the business overview (e,g. won, lost, value)

