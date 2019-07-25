PipelineRx Names Michael Myers as Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PipelineRx , a leading medication management and telepharmacy company powered by clinical expertise and cloud technology, today announced the appointment of Michael Myers to the role of Chief Operating Officer. On a mission to optimize pharmacy staff and workflow across care settings, PipelineRx is continuing to grow its comprehensive medication management platform. The strategic hire results from an increase in company momentum, including PipelineRx's newly launched Patient Discharge Solution , as well as industry partnerships, most recently with YouScript in pharmacogenomics and precision prescribing. Adding Mr. Myers to the team supports continued strategic expansion as PipelineRx looks to connect every patient and provider to high-quality, expert pharmacy services, no matter where they are.

With an abundance of opportunities in the medication management sector, matching the potential with development resources is imperative as the Company focuses on expanding PowerGridRx® , the Company's proprietary technology platform, and related products, as well as delivering the highest quality remote pharmacist services possible. PowerGridRx is a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform that integrates with any electronic health record (EHR) to aggregate relevant data, helping optimize workflows and clinical decision support for improved patient outcomes. It is also the platform used by PipelineRx pharmacists to deliver remote clinical services, from telepharmacy to antimicrobial and opioid stewardship.

Due to his extensive experience with healthcare information technology, including interoperability, EHR systems, and product leadership, Mr. Myers' background is an excellent match for PipelineRx's product development strategy. Mr. Myers is an accomplished leader across multiple healthcare companies, with a passion for pharmacy and technology. This experience includes inpatient, ambulatory, population health, and Machine Learning enabled analytics. Before joining PipelineRx, he worked in a consulting capacity for Private Equity companies including TPG and Francisco Partners, and in product development for various types of healthcare companies. Earlier in his career, he developed strategies for care model changes as the SVP and GM of Life Sciences at McKesson Provider Technologies. In addition, Mr. Myers led McKesson's Horizon Clinicals solution to a market leadership position in 2004.

"PipelineRx is at an inflection point. With tremendous growth over the past six months, it is an exciting time to be joining the Company," said Michael Myers. "I am looking forward to bringing my expertise to the organization and working with the technology, product, pharmacy, and sales teams to advance our role as the leading medication management and telepharmacy company in the world."

"PipelineRx continues to innovate to provide the best pharmacy resources to our hospital clients to improve both the quality and cost of care," shared Brian Roberts, CEO of PipelineRx. "As we consider our strategic growth in the market, Mike was a natural choice, bringing proven management talent to our organization. We have unwavering confidence in his passion and ability to expand and execute our vision."

About PipelineRx

PipelineRx is a leader in comprehensive medication management solutions designed to advance pharmacy towards more outcomes-focused patient care. More than 500 facilities in the U.S. and Canada depend on PipelineRx each day to process more than 22 million medication orders annually. Combining its interoperable, cloud-based platform, PowerGridRx™, with expert clinical pharmacy solutions and remote telepharmacists, PipelineRx delivers a holistic approach that connects patients to their medications across care settings, and helps healthcare organizations of all sizes improve patient outcomes while reducing cost. For more information about PipelineRx, please visit www.pipelinerx.com or find the company on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

For more information about PipelineRx, please visit www.pipelinerx.com .

For more information, please contact:





Vera Zlidenny Jessika Parry Vice President of Marketing Next Step Communications vzlidenny@pipelinerx.com pipelinerx@nextstepcomms.com 877-696-9101 x1031 781-326-1741

SOURCE PipelineRx

Related Links

https://www.pipelinerx.com

