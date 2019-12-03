PipelineRx's New Clinical Solutions in Antimicrobial and Opioid Stewardship, Transitions of Care, and Personalized Medication Screening Featured at ASHP Midyear

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PipelineRx, a leading medication management and telepharmacy company powered by clinical expertise and cloud technology, is exhibiting at the 2019 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, December 8-12 in Las Vegas. The Company will be in booth #2213, where attendees can experience its newest clinical solutions, designed to tackle some of the most complex challenges facing healthcare today. Since 2009, PipelineRx has developed integrated solutions that optimize and transform pharmacy, and improve the cost and quality of patient care. Partnering with over 500 facilities in the U.S. and Canada, PipelineRx delivers over one million clinical interventions each year.

Given the recent regulatory requirements around antimicrobial and opioid use, and the increasing focus on coordinated care transitions, the Company is featuring the following offerings in its booth. These solutions work seamlessly within the scalable medication management platform, PowerGridRx™, for an easier approach to total medication management.

Antimicrobial Stewardship – 30% of all antibiotics prescribed in the U.S. are either unnecessary or inappropriate, contributing to antibiotic resistant bacteria and the rise of superbugs. The PipelineRx solution helps hospitals and long-term care facilities more efficiently monitor antimicrobial usage and optimize therapies through adaptable workflows and dynamic reporting tools.

Transitions of Care – As CMS, health plans, and accreditation bodies increase their focus on connecting care between settings, medication reconciliation at care transitions has risen to a top priority. The PipelineRx solution helps pharmacists establish a comprehensive, longitudinal medication record for designated or high risk patients, monitor those patients for appropriate medication therapies, ensure access to needed medications, and support communications with patients and their caregivers for greater adherence and better outcomes.

Additionally, PipelineRx is excited to introduce the new personalized medication screening solution, powered by YouScript following a partnership announced earlier this year. With 15% of patients taking 5+ medications and predicted to double by 2040, and half of all prescription medications not working as intended, polypharmacy (not just drug-drug) and drug-gene checking is becoming more than an interesting innovation – it's a necessity. YouScript's CEO Kristine Ashcraft will be in PipelineRx's booth speaking with hospitals about the advancements in gene-informed medication management.

At the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, PipelineRx clients are presenting the following professional posters and Informatics Pearl:

Implementation of a discharge solution to improve patient opioid counseling and medication therapy - Delta County Medical Center - Monday at 2:00 p.m.

Kansas Antimicrobial Stewardship Initiative - Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) - Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

Engaging the pharmacist in the discharge process - Mile Bluff Medical Center - Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

"With 10 years of leadership in medication management and telepharmacy, PipelineRx is delivering on our vision to help hospital pharmacies solve for some of the most pressing issues in our industry," said Brian Roberts, CEO of PipelineRx. "Integrating pharmacists into the patient care process from admission to discharge and beyond helps amplify pharmacy impact on the quality and cost of care. This year, we're excited to have three customers featured for their work advancing clinical care and reporting in the complex areas of antimicrobial and opioid use."

PipelineRx is a leader in comprehensive medication management solutions designed to advance pharmacy towards more outcomes-focused patient care. More than 500 facilities in the U.S. and Canada depend on PipelineRx each day to process more than 20 million medication orders annually. Combining the interoperable, cloud-based platform, PowerGridRx™, with expert clinical pharmacy solutions and a distributed network of remote telepharmacists, PipelineRx delivers a holistic approach that connects patients to their medications across care settings, and helps healthcare organizations of all sizes improve patient outcomes while reducing cost. For more information about PipelineRx, please visit www.pipelinerx.com or find the company on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

