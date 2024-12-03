PipeLogix Partners With PipeAId to Modernize and Automate Pipeline Inspection

Complementary capabilities creates complete sewer and stormwater pipe condition assessment solution

PALM DESERT, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PipeLogix, a leading developer of pipeline inspection software, today announced a strategic, long-term partnership with PipeAId, a provider of AI-powered solutions engineered to automate and improve condition assessment. The agreement and integration will enable users of the PipeLogix Phoenix software to automate the recognition and coding of sewer and stormwater system defects and features within their existing workflow, resulting in greater data accuracy and operational efficiency.

"We are excited to announce PipeAId as our preferred partner and de facto offering for automated defect recognition and coding," said Jeremy Wagner, chief executive officer of PipeLogix. "The quality and completeness of PipeAId's analysis and coding, and the simple workflow we created through a seamless integration with our Phoenix software, will greatly enhance the value of customers' investment in PipeLogix."

PipeAId was developed within Burgess & Niple, a top engineering firm with over a century of experience designing, building and maintaining critical infrastructure. With access to top utility engineer talent and over 20 years and thousands of miles of sewer inspection video data, PipeAId built and trained advanced computer vision algorithms to identify and code sewer defects and features to NASSCO standards. Every defect is geospatially mapped through a digital twin of the collection system. The result is a highly accurate, consistent and detailed representation of system conditions that empower utilities to make data-driven decisions, manage assets effectively and maximize maintenance and repair budgets.

"We are proud to collaborate with PipeLogix and complement their best-in-class Phoenix software," said Andrew Stauffer, chief executive officer at PipeAId. "This partnership is a testament to our focus on data quality and commitment to unlocking the power of data through an integration-first approach."

PipeAId's AI-powered capabilities are immediately available to over 500 municipalities, utilities and inspection contractors that use PipeLogix today. Once PipeLogix customers purchase the PipeAId integration, it is turned on without the need to implement or train users on new software. PipeAId pricing is a flexible pay-as-you-go model based on linear feet that includes comprehensive quality assurance.

About PipeLogix

PipeLogix offers specialized pipeline inspection software for the collection of CCTV surveys and deliverable report generation. PipeLogix software and its modules make the collection of mainline, lateral, and manhole surveys simple. It enables users to easily collect survey data in the field, creating actionable insights that are easily accessible both in the office and in the field. For more information, visit pipelogix.com.

About PipeAId:

PipeAId™ is a state-of-the-art AI-powered solution engineered to automate sewer defect detection and coding. Leveraging advanced computer vision, PipeAId identifies, codes, and records defects in sewers via NASSCO PACP to dramatically enhance the accuracy and efficiency of sewer camera inspections. This crucial data empowers utilities to prioritize repairs, manage assets effectively, and maximize maintenance and repair budgets. For more information, visit pipeaid.com .

