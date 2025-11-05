Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Unveils Code Rouge Edition -- A Bold New Take on Holiday Gifting

Limited-Edition Champagne Set Brings Sparkle, Style, and a Joyful Call to Celebrate

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Piper-Heidsieck, the iconic and audacious Champagne house, debuts its Code Rouge Edition — a limited-edition gift set designed to turn heads and turn up the celebration.

Encased in a sleek, sculptural red-and-gold package inspired by a vintage fire extinguisher, Code Rouge is joy served with panache. Its eye-catching case design comes emblazoned with a bold invitation: "In case of Champagne emergency, break open case."

Inside awaits a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut, the House's signature vibrant Champagne. Crafted from a blend of Pinot Noir, Meunier, and Chardonnay grapes sourced from over 100 crus across Champagne, this emblematic multi-vintage cuvée is prized for its expressive character and elegant profile. Bright notes of pear, white peach, citrus, and orange blossom are layered with toasted bread, almonds, and mint — sublimely fresh and harmonious.

"This is Piper-Heidsieck at its boldest," says Stéphane Decaux, CEO of Piper-Heidsieck. "Piper-Heidsieck lights up life's celebrations with joy. This uniquely designed set is not just a gift, it becomes a call to celebrate boldly, transforming any occasion into a thrilling experience."

Piper-Heidsieck has a storied history with collectible design, having collaborated with Jean-Paul Gaultier, Viktor & Rolf and Christian Louboutin, and crafted unforgettable accessories from a lipstick gift box to audio amplifiers. Code Rouge Edition continues this legacy with a playful, premium aesthetic that reflects the brand's flair for surprise in its signature red color — and can even double as a cooler to chill your bottle in style.

"With Code Rouge Edition, you're not just giving Champagne — you're giving a spark, a smile and a reason to celebrate," says Irene Habermeier, Senior Director of US Marketing. "As a value-added pack, it's a showstopper on the shelf and a scene-stealer at any holiday gathering. When the moment calls for celebration, go rouge."

The Piper-Heidsieck Code Rouge Edition is available now for $75.99 SRP online at Noble Wine Merchants in a 750ml format and will be rolling out at select retailers across the U.S. this winter.

Bold. Joyful. Unapologetically festive. In case of Champagne emergency, break open case!

ABOUT PIPER-HEIDSIECK

The champagne house's founder, Florens-Louis Heidsieck, was a German businessman who settled in France in the late 1700s. He founded the champagne house in 1785, embarking on his successful mission to 'seriously crafting wines that smile'.

Piper-Heidsieck owes its success to its bold leadership and pioneering spirit with innovation always remaining at its core. As the Most Awarded Champagne House of the Century*, Piper-Heidsieck has fostered its reputation of wine excellence well beyond the borders of France to reach Champagne lovers in every corner of the globe. Since 2018, Piper-Heidsieck has been paired perfectly with one of the youngest Chief Winemakers, Émilien Boutillat, who is charged with safeguarding Piper-Heidsieck's unique philosophy and leading the House into a new sustainable chapter. By holding a dual certification of VDC and HVE** in its vineyards since 2015 and joining the IWCA*** in 2022, Piper-Heidsieck continues to improve the quality and authenticity of its wines and acknowledges its global responsibility to positively impact the environment through sustainable practices. In 2022, Piper-Heidsieck was the first Champagne House to become B Corp Certified by joining a community of companies that are leading a global movement to create positive social and environmental impact; and the House has just successfully renewed it in 2025. The certification reflects the House's pioneering ethos and daring initiative to be a driving force of change within the Champagne industry.

Piper-Heidsieck champagne is the Icon of Joy. Today, it brings together Champagne drinkers from over 80 countries worldwide, with one bottle popped every six seconds.

*Piper-Heidsieck's Chief Winemakers received the prestigious title of "Sparkling Winemaker of the Year," awarded by the International Wine Challenge jury in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2021.

** VDC: Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne / HVE: High Environmental Value

*** IWCA: International Wineries for Climate Action

SOURCE Piper-Heidsieck

