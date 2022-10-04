Piperylene Market Size to Grow by USD 481.06 Mn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The piperylene market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous global and regional vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competition in the global piperylene market is expected to intensify during the forecast period owing to the rise in R&D activities for product development. The rivalry among vendors is moderately intense. Hence, they are opting for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Piperylene Market 2022-2026

The piperylene market size is expected to grow by USD 481.06 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Piperylene Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the piperylene market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, China Petrochemical Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Henghe Nanjing Materials and Science Technology Co. Ltd., Kai Yen International Trading Corp., Lotte Chemical Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., National Analytical Corp., Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Novonor, Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Sintez Kauchuk JSC, Sunny Industrial System GmbH, Vizag Chemical International, Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Piperylene Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Adhesives: The adhesives segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for piperylene-based adhesives from the industrial sector is expected to rise.



Plastics



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 64% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of a large population base. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China , India , and Japan are the key countries for the piperylene market in APAC.

, , and are the key countries for the piperylene market in APAC.

Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Piperylene Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist piperylene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the piperylene market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the piperylene market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of piperylene market vendors

Piperylene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 481.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, China Petrochemical Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Henghe Nanjing Materials and Science Technology Co. Ltd., Kai Yen International Trading Corp., Lotte Chemical Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., National Analytical Corp., Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Novonor, Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Sintez Kauchuk JSC, Sunny Industrial System GmbH, Vizag Chemical International, Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Exhibit 97: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 98: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Key news



Exhibit 100: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 101: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Henghe Nanjing Materials and Science Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Henghe Nanjing Materials and Science Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Henghe Nanjing Materials and Science Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Henghe Nanjing Materials and Science Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Lotte Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 108: Lotte Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Lotte Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Lotte Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Lotte Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 LyondellBasell Industries NV

Exhibit 112: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview



Exhibit 113: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments



Exhibit 114: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key news



Exhibit 115: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus

10.8 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp.

Exhibit 121: Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 NOVA Chemicals Corp.

Exhibit 124: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Novonor

Exhibit 127: Novonor - Overview



Exhibit 128: Novonor - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Novonor - Key offerings

10.12 Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

