Piperylene Market to grow by USD 445.64 million from 2022 to 2027, Braskem SA, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The piperylene market is expected to grow by USD 445.64 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for piperylene-based adhesives is notably driving the piperylene market. However, factors such as increasing pollution and degradability issues related to plastic may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (adhesives, plastics, and others), product (less than 40 percent purity, 40-65 percent purity, and more than 65 percent purity), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the piperylene market including Braskem SA, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hanwha Corp., Kai Yen International Trading Corp., Lotte Corp., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., MITSUI and CO. LTD., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Zeon Corp., and Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Group Co. Ltd. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Piperylene Market 2023-2027

Piperylene Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Braskem SA - The company offers piperylene used as a raw material to produce hydrocarbon resins with applications in various industries, such as adhesives, and paints.

Piperylene Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The adhesives segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. It is also projected that demand for phenylene-based adhesives will rise in the industry. The use of phenylene diacrylates in a wide range of end-use sectors such as automotive, construction, consumer goods, and electronic components is widespread. Hence, the growth in the piperylene market is expected to be fueled by increasing demand from these industries for adhesives during the forecast period.

adhesives, plastics, and others

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 58% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In the consumer goods sector, infrastructure development, and construction projects, the presence of large populations leads to demand for plastic. Furthermore, the growth of the region is expected to be driven by increasing demand for piperylene from end-user industries such as motor vehicles and packaging.

Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

Piperylene Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist piperylene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the piperylene market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the piperylene market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of piperylene market companies

