Pipeworks Studios Welcomes Kirstin Whittle as Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeworks Studios is proud to announce that Kirstin Whittle will be joining its leadership team as Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships. Kirstin is an industry veteran with over three decades of experience in building strategic alliances and collaborating with content owners and platform holders to support AAA partnerships for their players.

Kirstin's career began in 1991 at Mindscape, where she contributed to a range of well-known games such as Ultima, Wing Commander, Sensible Soccer, and Maxis titles before moving to Renegade and becoming a part of the Warner family. In 1999, she joined SCEE, where she played a key role in supporting the global expansion of PlayStation 2, transitioning later to head the Content Management team, where she helped to identify and develop potential platform pillars for Sony. Most recently, Kirstin worked as Partnerships Director at Sumo Group, where she supported key partners in navigating the challenges of the remote model, maintaining strong ex-dev support through recent times. Since 2011, Kirstin has also been working in post-production services, specializing in QA, Loc, and player support, and helping partners to navigate new content roadmaps and overcome the early challenges of GaaS.

Kirstin says, "I am thrilled to align with such a dynamic, experienced team here at Pipeworks and look forward to introducing the studio to new partnerships and supporting our many long-term partners with AAA quality game development teams."

Commenting on her appointment, Lindsay Gupton, CEO said, "I am thrilled and honoured to have Kirstin joining the Pipeworks leadership team. She shares our values and the belief that building long-term relationships with our partners is at the core of what we do best. I cannot wait to see where she can take us next."

About Pipeworks Studios

Pipeworks Studios boasts a remarkable two-decade-plus legacy as a premier videogame developer based in Eugene, Oregon. Our unwavering focus on Games-as-a-Service development, co-development, and live operations has established us as one of the most established studios in the industry, with an extensive portfolio of blockbuster AAA franchises and original titles that showcase our unparalleled expertise in quality, craftsmanship, technical prowess, and creative expression.

We prioritize empowering our talented team to produce games of the highest caliber for the enjoyment of our players and partners. With our recent acquisition by the Jagex Group in July 2022, we are well positioned to demonstrate our remarkable capabilities on a global scale.

