Piphany Reinforces Vision With Three Executive Hires in Leadership, Sales and Design

SALT LAKE CITY, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Piphany is proud to announce the hire of three key staff members in the vision-critical areas of leadership, sales force development and product design. Jarrett Ingram has been appointed vice president - leadership development; Lauren Farrell as vice president - sales; and Rachael Domingo as vice president - product design & development.

Jarrett Ingram is responsible for coaching and guiding field leadership to live the company's culture and mission. As a personal development specialist for over 10 years, Ingram's experience includes strategic planning for long-term growth and sustainability, and high-performance coaching and development. As a sales and influence consultant, Ingram has coached companies such as Coca-Cola, Frito-Lay and PepsiCo on principles of leadership, high performance and greater influence. Most recently, Jarrett served as performance coach over leadership development for LuLaRoe.

"Piphany is pioneering and blazing a trail to empower others to be able to better their lives," Ingram said. "The combination of the right business model with industry-leading technology that is disruptive in the marketplace excites me to be a part of such an amazing company."

Lauren Farrell is responsible for the development of the stylist experience including sales tools, training and metrics. Before joining the staff, she was a Piphany top seller and a team leader. Farrell has 15 years' experience in the areas of business development, sales strategy, recruitment, training and organizational management. As a business development expert, Farrell has worked to enhance customer engagement and retention in the fashion, recreation, pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods industries. Her expertise in recent years has been focused on the empowerment of women and diverse populations in the workforce.

"I fell in love with Piphany as a customer first, and then brought that passion to my audience as a stylist," said Farrell. "I'm excited to broaden Piphany's reach by enhancing the tools and methods our field uses to bring our exciting styles to their customers."

Rachael Domingo brings Piphany's vision to life through the design and development of fashion-forward silhouettes that appeal to every woman. A leader in fashion design and styling for over 18 years, Domingo's sharp eye for visual design, attention to detail and technical design skills, and sales and marketing experience have won her many senior positions in the fashion industry. Her award-winning custom design has landed her clients such as L'Oreal Paris, Aveda, Warner Brothers and Kodak. Through her additional work as a freelance wardrobe stylist and designer, as well as an adjunct instructor in fashion, Domingo has developed additional expertise in editorial styling, creative strategy and buyer psychology.

"I am so thrilled to be a part of the Piphany team," said Domingo. "Not only am I excited to bring fresh beautiful designs to the company, but I have always been an advocate for women's empowerment. As a mother and a working woman, I am proud to support Piphany's passion for lifting others up and being a positive voice in the fashion industry."

"We are so excited to have Jarrett, Lauren and Rachael on our team," said Piphany CEO Jack Peterson. "As Piphany's vision evolves, we need strong leadership to support our development and empowerment of strong entrepreneurs, and to bring them the freshest fashion their customers will love. We look forward to seeing their impact on our game-changing business model."

About Piphany: A direct-retail clothing company, Piphany creates premium-quality silhouettes sold through a network of stylists via live social media events and parties throughout the United States. Piphany is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Additional information can be found at www.piphany.com.

