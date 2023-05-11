Piping And Fittings Market size in North America to grow by USD 14.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, The surge in E&P activities to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The piping and fittings market size in North America is estimated to increase by USD 14.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, with anCAGR of 4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled North America Piping and Fittings Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The addictions therapeutics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Aliaxis Group SA, Allied Group, ArcelorMittal, BASF SE, Canadoil Group, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Hitachi Ltd., ISCO Industries, JSW STEEL Ltd., Kohler Co., Mueller Industries Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Pestan North America, Swagelok Co., The Lubrizol Corp., Uponor Corp., Victaulic Co., and Westlake Corp.

Piping and fittings market in North America - Segmentation Analysis

This piping and fittings market report in North America extensively covers market segmentation by material (plastic or PVC pipe, steel pipe, copper pipe, aluminum pipe, and glass pipe).

The market share growth by the plastic or PVC pipe segment will be significant for the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by an increase in new construction projects in the North American region. PVC pipes are used in the construction industry because of their lower maintenance costs compared to iron and steel pipes and they are known to be durable and flexible. Thus they are used in place of cast iron pipes in plumbing and drainage applications and additionally, PVC pipes are used for underground drainage, drainage pipes, gutters, downspouts, etc. Hence, the growing investments in drainage projects in the North American region will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Piping and fittings market in North America - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The surge in E&P activities is the one of the major factors driving the piping and fittings market growth in North America .

Oil & Gas E&P activity rose primarily because of the increased investment in the sector. Increased E&P activity takes place both onshore and offshore.

In terrestrial areas, unconventional E&P activities such as shale have increased significantly.

For instance, in the US, E&P investments in oil and gas have increased significantly, especially in shale oil and gas fields.

Moreover, the depletion of oil and gas from easily accessible land-based locations is causing oil and gas E&P companies to look to less explored areas.

Significant Trends

The advances in material use and technology is a trend that will fuel the piping and fittings market growth in North America.

Tubing is ideal for applications requiring high flexibility and flow efficiency as well as temperature and chemical resistance and such applications are mainly found in various sectors.

They include construction, agriculture, energy, chemical, and industrial sectors. Advances in non-metallic tubing allows suppliers to improve the performance of this tubing in a variety of applications.

Market vendors constantly focus on improving the performance of concrete and polymer-based pipes by improving and modifying the properties of the raw materials used to manufacture the pipes.

Hence, such factors influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The volatile input cost is a major challenge that may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Raw material price volatility affects production costs and results in many leading suppliers of piping and fitting products enter into long-term agreements with their suppliers.

This is to reduce the impact of commodity price fluctuations on their business. Stainless steel, iron, steel, and plastic are the most important raw materials and their fluctuating prices directly affect provider contracts.

Thus, such fluctuations in service costs affect new contracts and affect the overall cost of manufacturing.

Hence, such volatility may impede market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

An analysis of key leading countries has been included. The increasing demand for piping and fittings products in the US is due to the initiation of several new oil and gas pipeline projects. As of 2022, the US accounts for more than 85% of all the existing oil and gas pipeline infrastructure in North America. The US has a vast history of oil and gas exploration and refining, dating back more than a century.

What are the key data covered in this Piping And Fittings Market In North America report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the piping and fittings market in North America between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the piping and fittings market in North America and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the piping and fittings market across North America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of piping and fittings market in North America vendors

Piping And Fittings Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aliaxis Group SA, Allied Group, ArcelorMittal, BASF SE, Canadoil Group, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Hitachi Ltd., ISCO Industries, JSW STEEL Ltd., Kohler Co., Mueller Industries Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Pestan North America, Swagelok Co., The Lubrizol Corp., Uponor Corp., Victaulic Co., and Westlake Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

