Piping And Fittings Market size in North America to grow by USD 14.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, The surge in E&P activities to drive the market growth - Technavio

May 11, 2023, 15:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The piping and fittings market size in North America is estimated to increase by USD 14.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, with anCAGR of 4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The addictions therapeutics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -
Aliaxis Group SA, Allied Group, ArcelorMittal, BASF SE, Canadoil Group, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Hitachi Ltd., ISCO Industries, JSW STEEL Ltd., Kohler Co., Mueller Industries Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Pestan North America, Swagelok Co., The Lubrizol Corp., Uponor Corp., Victaulic Co., and Westlake Corp.
Piping and fittings market in North America - Segmentation Analysis
This piping and fittings market report in North America extensively covers market segmentation by material (plastic or PVC pipe, steel pipe, copper pipe, aluminum pipe, and glass pipe).
- The market share growth by the plastic or PVC pipe segment will be significant for the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by an increase in new construction projects in the North American region. PVC pipes are used in the construction industry because of their lower maintenance costs compared to iron and steel pipes and they are known to be durable and flexible. Thus they are used in place of cast iron pipes in plumbing and drainage applications and additionally, PVC pipes are used for underground drainage, drainage pipes, gutters, downspouts, etc. Hence, the growing investments in drainage projects in the North American region will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Piping and fittings market in North America - Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
- The surge in E&P activities is the one of the major factors driving the piping and fittings market growth in North America.
- Oil & Gas E&P activity rose primarily because of the increased investment in the sector. Increased E&P activity takes place both onshore and offshore.
- In terrestrial areas, unconventional E&P activities such as shale have increased significantly.
- For instance, in the US, E&P investments in oil and gas have increased significantly, especially in shale oil and gas fields.
- Moreover, the depletion of oil and gas from easily accessible land-based locations is causing oil and gas E&P companies to look to less explored areas.
Significant Trends
- The advances in material use and technology is a trend that will fuel the piping and fittings market growth in North America.
- Tubing is ideal for applications requiring high flexibility and flow efficiency as well as temperature and chemical resistance and such applications are mainly found in various sectors.
- They include construction, agriculture, energy, chemical, and industrial sectors. Advances in non-metallic tubing allows suppliers to improve the performance of this tubing in a variety of applications.
- Market vendors constantly focus on improving the performance of concrete and polymer-based pipes by improving and modifying the properties of the raw materials used to manufacture the pipes.
- Hence, such factors influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major Challenges
- The volatile input cost is a major challenge that may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- Raw material price volatility affects production costs and results in many leading suppliers of piping and fitting products enter into long-term agreements with their suppliers.
- This is to reduce the impact of commodity price fluctuations on their business. Stainless steel, iron, steel, and plastic are the most important raw materials and their fluctuating prices directly affect provider contracts.
- Thus, such fluctuations in service costs affect new contracts and affect the overall cost of manufacturing.
- Hence, such volatility may impede market growth during the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
An analysis of key leading countries has been included. The increasing demand for piping and fittings products in the US is due to the initiation of several new oil and gas pipeline projects. As of 2022, the US accounts for more than 85% of all the existing oil and gas pipeline infrastructure in North America. The US has a vast history of oil and gas exploration and refining, dating back more than a century.
What are the key data covered in this Piping And Fittings Market In North America report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the piping and fittings market in North America between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the piping and fittings market in North America and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the piping and fittings market across North America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of piping and fittings market in North America vendors
|
Piping And Fittings Market In North America Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 14.84 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.52
|
Regional analysis
|
North America
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aliaxis Group SA, Allied Group, ArcelorMittal, BASF SE, Canadoil Group, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Hitachi Ltd., ISCO Industries, JSW STEEL Ltd., Kohler Co., Mueller Industries Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Pestan North America, Swagelok Co., The Lubrizol Corp., Uponor Corp., Victaulic Co., and Westlake Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 13: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on North America: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Piping and fittings market in North America 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Piping and fittings market in North America 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Material
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Material
- 6.3 Plastic or PVC pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Plastic or PVC pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Plastic or PVC pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Plastic or PVC pipe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Plastic or PVC pipe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Steel pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Steel pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Steel pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Steel pipe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Steel pipe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Copper pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Copper pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Copper pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Copper pipe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Copper pipe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Aluminum pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Aluminum pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Aluminum pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Aluminum pipe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Aluminum pipe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Glass pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Glass pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Glass pipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Glass pipe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Glass pipe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Material
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Material ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Market opportunity by Material ($ billion)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 53: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.6 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 72: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 73: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 74: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 75: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 76: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 77: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Aliaxis Group SA
- Exhibit 78: Aliaxis Group SA - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Aliaxis Group SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Aliaxis Group SA - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Aliaxis Group SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Aliaxis Group SA - Segment focus
- 11.4 Allied Group
- Exhibit 83: Allied Group - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Allied Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 85: Allied Group - Key offerings
- 11.5 ArcelorMittal
- Exhibit 86: ArcelorMittal - Overview
- Exhibit 87: ArcelorMittal - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: ArcelorMittal - Key news
- Exhibit 89: ArcelorMittal - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: ArcelorMittal - Segment focus
- 11.6 BASF SE
- Exhibit 91: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 92: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 94: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 11.7 Canadoil Group
- Exhibit 96: Canadoil Group - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Canadoil Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Canadoil Group - Key offerings
- 11.8 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co.
- Exhibit 99: Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Compagnie de Saint Gobain
- Exhibit 102: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Segment focus
- 11.10 ISCO Industries
- Exhibit 107: ISCO Industries - Overview
- Exhibit 108: ISCO Industries - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: ISCO Industries - Key offerings
- 11.11 JSW STEEL Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Kohler Co.
- Exhibit 113: Kohler Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Kohler Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Kohler Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Kohler Co. - Key offerings
- 11.13 Mueller Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Mueller Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Mueller Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Mueller Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Mueller Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.14 Nippon Steel Corp.
- Exhibit 121: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.15 Pestan North America
- Exhibit 125: Pestan North America - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Pestan North America - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Pestan North America - Key offerings
- 11.16 Uponor Corp.
- Exhibit 128: Uponor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Uponor Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Uponor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Uponor Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.17 Westlake Corp.
- Exhibit 132: Westlake Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Westlake Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Westlake Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Westlake Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Research methodology
- Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 141: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations
