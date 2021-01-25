Pipl Announces the Appointment of New Board Member

POST FALLS, Idaho, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipl, a leading provider of online identity information, announced today the appointment of Andrew "Andy" Prozes to its board of directors. This brings the number of board members to four.

Andy's immense experience in the data industry will be crucial, as Pipl seeks to move to its next stage of growth and cement its position as the world's leading provider of online identity information.

"In Andy's view, Pipl is one of the most promising companies in this field, and his decision to join our board is a very strong vote of confidence," said Pipl founder, CEO, and chairman of the board Matt Hertz."

Andy brings decades of experience to Pipl. He currently sits on the boards of consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion, phone-identity and fraud-mitigation company Prove, and telecommunications and networking equipment manufacturer Neoway. From 2000-2010, he was the CEO of legal-research and risk-solution company LexisNexis and sat on the board of information and analytics company Reed Elsevier (now RELX). From 1997-2000, Andy was VP and COO of multinational media conglomerate Thomson Reuters.

"I am delighted to be joining the outstanding Pipl team, which is highly regarded as having the best GEMS content (Global, Email, Mobile, Social) in the rapidly growing prefill and other authentication and verification needs in the e-commerce, financial institution, investigative, and government markets," said Andy.

Pipl is the online identity information company, providing unmatched global coverage with an index of over 3 billion identities, corroborated across more than 25 billion records. We serve fraud and investigation professionals in a wide variety of industries. Pipl SEARCH and Pipl API are reducing customer friction, speeding case resolution times, and mitigating the risks associated with fraud.

