Pique Action Debuts UnF*cking the Planet, A New Climate Comedy Show

Hosted by TikTok star Hazel Thayer and directed by Adam Felber (RealTime with Bill Maher)

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pique Action announced today the release of UnF*cking the Planet, a YouTube series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pcx7gBv9hCY) bringing a fresh, satirical perspective to the climate conversation with a clear message: we're not screwed…yet.

UnF*cking the Planet with Hazel Thayer

Directed by Adam Felber (RealTime with Bill Maher, No One Listens to Paula Poundstone), and hosted by social media star Hazel Thayer, the The John Oliver-esque desk show offers a hilarious yet solutions-oriented perspective on climate change. In each of six episodes, Hazel synthesizes hot topics in a relatable and informative manner that cuts through the gimmicks and greenwashing, while offering concrete solutions that will leave viewers feeling inspired and empowered to take action on climate change.

"A lot of comedy in the 'socio-political space' is centered on griping about the problems we're up against-- but not proposing any solutions. What's exciting about this series is that we see a real chance to move the needle on climate!" proclaimed Felber.

"Working with Hazel and Adam has been a dream," said Pique Action CEO & Founder, Kip Pastor. "Their combined wit, humor and experience has resulted in a show that will be sure to entertain audiences, make them laugh and also inspire climate action."

UnF*cking the Planet is the second original series produced by Pique Action, following the success of NextNow, a docuseries profiling the innovative founders and startups working on climate solutions.

About Pique Action

Pique Action is a new kind of media company that is changing the conversation around climate by producing content that elevates solutions and drives action. The company has released over 600 videos, including +50 micro-documentaries on climate innovators through its series NextNow. It's the opposite of doomscrolling. For more information or to sign up for the newsletter, visit www.piqueaction.com .

