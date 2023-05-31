Pique Action Debuts UnF*cking the Planet, A New Climate Comedy Show

News provided by

Pique Action

31 May, 2023, 08:49 ET

Hosted by TikTok star Hazel Thayer and directed by Adam Felber (RealTime with Bill Maher)

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pique Action announced today the release of UnF*cking the Planet, a YouTube series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pcx7gBv9hCY) bringing a fresh, satirical perspective to the climate conversation with a clear message: we're not screwed…yet.

Continue Reading
UnF*cking the Planet with Hazel Thayer
UnF*cking the Planet with Hazel Thayer

Directed by Adam Felber (RealTime with Bill Maher, No One Listens to Paula Poundstone), and hosted by social media star Hazel Thayer, the The John Oliver-esque desk show offers a hilarious yet solutions-oriented perspective on climate change. In each of six episodes, Hazel synthesizes hot topics in a relatable and informative manner that cuts through the gimmicks and greenwashing, while offering concrete solutions that will leave viewers feeling inspired and empowered to take action on climate change. 

"A lot of comedy in the 'socio-political space' is centered on griping about the problems we're up against-- but not proposing any solutions. What's exciting about this series is that we see a real chance to move the needle on climate!" proclaimed Felber. 

"Working with Hazel and Adam has been a dream," said Pique Action CEO & Founder, Kip Pastor. "Their combined wit, humor and experience has resulted in a show that will be sure to entertain audiences, make them laugh and also inspire climate action."

UnF*cking the Planet is the second original series produced by Pique Action, following the success of NextNow, a docuseries profiling the innovative founders and startups working on climate solutions. 

About Pique Action

Pique Action is a new kind of media company that is changing the conversation around climate by producing content that elevates solutions and drives action. The company has released over 600 videos, including +50 micro-documentaries on climate innovators through its series NextNow. It's the opposite of doomscrolling. For more information or to sign up for the newsletter, visit www.piqueaction.com.

Media Contact:
Shayna Berglas
424.666.8633
[email protected]

SOURCE Pique Action

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.